Hermitage Kitchen Gallery Celebrates Grand Opening of New Nashville Showroom in Wedgewood-Houston

Award-winning luxury kitchen and bath gallery hosts successful open house event with hundreds in attendance

Opening this showroom is more than just expanding our footprint—it is about elevating the entire design conversation in Nashville.” — Terri Sears, Co-Owner & Principal Designer at Hermitage Kitchen Gallery

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hermitage Kitchen Gallery, a leader in the kitchen and bath design scene in Nashville since the 1960s, celebrated its grand opening with an open house event that brought together the city’s design community and industry partners.The grand opening marked a pivotal moment for Nashville’s design district in Wedgewood-Houston, introducing a state-of-the-art showroom with sophisticated displays and cutting-edge designs from Poggenpohl, Sub-Zero and Wolf, Grabill, Mouser Cabinetry, Dutch Made Custom Cabinetry, LaurierMax, Great Northern Cabinetry, and more.The celebration featured culinary demonstrations by Chef Brandie from Tisdel Subzero Wolf Cove and showcased the latest innovations in the kitchen and bath design space. It set the stage for what has become the premier destination for interior design in Nashville.“Opening this showroom is more than just expanding our footprint—it is about elevating the entire design conversation in Nashville,” said Terri Sears , Co-Owner and Principal Designer at Hermitage Kitchen Gallery.“The response from the design community and our clients has been excellent. We strive to create an environment in which inspiration meets expertise, where homeowners can envision how to build their dream space.”The new Hermitage Kitchen Gallery showroom features living vignettes that demonstrate how luxury design integrates with daily life. For instance, working kitchens allow for live demonstrations, and a walk-in steam shower provides a spa-like experience.The grand opening event exemplified the immersive design experience that the showroom offers. Attendees explored fully realized kitchen environments, experienced premium brands firsthand, and discovered smart home integration possibilities.Recognition and Continued ExcellenceAdding to the celebration, Hermitage Kitchen Gallery was recently voted Best of the City for kitchen and bath by Modern Luxury Nashville magazine. This recognition emphasizes the design firm’s commitment to excellent design and service in Middle Tennessee.“This award reflects the relationships we’ve built with our clients and the Nashville community,” added Sears. “We look forward to continuing to serve Nashville with the same passion and dedication that has defined us since the 1960s.”The showroom now welcomes visitors for consultations and guided tours. The personalized approach allows you to explore all the possibilities of luxury design. And for those who missed the grand opening, a video highlighting the event is available, which captures the energy and inspiration of the day.About Hermitage Kitchen GalleryHermitage Kitchen Gallery (HKG) is a premier full-service kitchen and bath design firm in Nashville . Built on integrity and customer service, it serves to provide the best in design, creativity, and project management to every client. HKG has a new state-of-the-art showroom in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood of Nashville. Learn more at www.designsbyhermitage.com , and schedule a consultation today.PR Contact Information:William OrtliebAlpyne Strategy615-323-3126marketing@alpynestrategy.com

Hermitage Kitchen Gallery Open House

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.