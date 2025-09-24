LANGERS LAUNCHES BEDTIME BEVERAGE AT SELECT COSTCO CLUBS

The “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” finally has a go-to bottle, and it comes from a juice company with 65 years of family-rooted flavor and purpose.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” has been trending, shared by influencers, raved about in comment sections, and poured over ice as the internet’s favorite bedtime ritual. Now, Langers is launching a ready-to-enjoy version of the buzzy nightcap with its new Tart Cherry Pineapple Juice, combining naturally calming ingredients with the brand’s signature juice craft.Beginning end of September, Langers Restful Sleep Beverage will be available at select Costco stores, bringing the trending nighttime ritual to consumers nationwide in a convenient, ready-to-pour bottle. This isn’t just a nod to what’s trending. It’s a thoughtful answer to what today’s wellness-minded consumers are already reaching for, made simpler, cleaner, more delicious, and all natural ingredients.“For us, this launch is about recognizing how consumers live right now,” said Bruce Langer, President of Langers. “The demand for functional, great-tasting, better-for-you beverages is real, and we’re proud to offer something that checks every box. It’s not only on trend, it’s effective.”Formulated with tart cherry, pineapple, magnesium, and vitamin B6, Langers’ Tart Cherry Pineapple is a 100% juice blend designed to support sleep and relaxation. Tart cherry delivers natural melatonin, pineapple supports its synthesis, and magnesium and B6 work together to help ease tension and regulate sleep cycles.Tart cherry juice has been shown to increase sleep time by an average of 84 minutes per night in adults with insomnia, according to a study published in the American Journal of Therapeutics. Similarly, another research from Louisiana State University found that older adults who drank tart cherry juice twice daily slept up to 90 more minutes per night and reported better sleep quality.And unlike homemade versions, there’s no mixing, no powders, and no guesswork. Just open, pour, enjoy, and snooze.Langers Tart Cherry Pineapple contains no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no colors, and is GMO- and gluten-free. It’s the kind of product that lives at the intersection of wellness and pleasure, right alongside cult-favorite brands but with a uniquely Langers take: legacy, real juice, and family-crafted integrity.With more than 65 years of experience, Langers remains family-owned and operated, building beverages that speak to what people want, products that feel good, taste great, and make everyday life a little more sip-worthy.For more information on Langers Restful Sleep Beverage, visit www.langers.com and follow @langersjuice on Instagram.Langers restful sleep juice will be available at Costco stores in the Bay Area region and South East region beginning the third week of September.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Langers Agua Fresca and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

