DIY-Based Home Solution Thermahood® Joins ‘Coffee With America’ This October To Highlight Energy-Saving Design

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just shy of a year since its official launch in North America, Ireland-based Thermahood, a flame-retardant hood capable of decreasing energy waste by closing off problematic gaps found around recessed lighting, is bringing its innovative design to TV’s Coffee With America (CWA) this October.

“This upcoming segment on CWA is an incredible symbol of how far we have expanded into the U.S. market, and I’m honored to see Thermahood join the show’s vibrant array of iconic products and trendsetters,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “Being able to showcase our product on such a national stage will allow us to better connect with consumers who are seeking affordable and consumer-friendly solutions, and we can’t wait to provide.”

Derived from Boden’s years of experience in construction, insulation, and drywall, Thermahood has already received international success across the UK and Europe as the company shines a much-needed spotlight on energy efficiency, rising costs, and how an everyday home fixture (recessed lights) is contributing to a variety of homeowner woes including mold risks, pests, and air leakage. The hood, once installed behind lights in the attic through a few simple steps, creates a maintenance-free air-tight seal that reduces risk of condensation, improves air quality in the home through reduced airflow, enhances insulation, lowers risks of fire, reduces noise, and helps prevent insects and other pests from entering the home.

According to a recent piece by Utility Dive, residential electricity prices are up on average 6.6% compared to last year, with some regions such as Maine, the District of Columbia, and New Jersey up by more than 20%. The increase is only expected to grow, with millions of Americans scrambling to compensate.

Boden added, “As a company, one of our core values is raising awareness- not just for the global problems of energy waste and climate change, but of what everyday citizens can do to help both the planet and themselves. By joining CWA, we are sharing our message on a brand new level, and we are grateful for the opportunity to reach new audiences while providing an immediate solution to growing problems.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99.

For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.





