Oxalic Acid Market Size & Trends 2025-2032 | CAGR 4.22%, Key Applications

Oxalic Acid Market valued at USD 665.71 Mn in 2024, growing at 4.22% CAGR to 2032

Driven by expanding pharmaceutical uses, eco-friendly herbicides, and industrial applications, the Oxalic Acid Market is witnessing strong growth, with increasing demand for high-purity dihydrate.” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxalic Acid Market valued at USD 665.71 Mn in 2024, growing at 4.22% CAGR to 2032, driven by pharmaceuticals, industrial cleaning, and agriculture.The Oxalic Acid Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by its versatile applications across industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, textiles, metal treatment, and agriculture. Oxalic acid (H₂C₂O₄), also known as ethanedioic acid, serves as a powerful rust remover, bleaching agent, and stain eliminator for both industrial and household cleaning applications. In the textile industry, it improves colorfastness and fabric quality, while in metal maintenance, it efficiently polishes brass, bronze, and aluminum. Rising adoption in apiculture for Varroa mite control, carpentry for wood bleaching, and photography as a reducing agent further expands its market potential. With increasing global demand, pharmaceutical applications, and industrial usage, oxalic acid is emerging as a key specialty chemical with sustained growth opportunities across multiple sectors.

Rising Healthcare Concerns Propel Oxalic Acid Market Growth

The global Oxalic Acid Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising surgical site infections (SSIs), which increased by approximately 3% in 2024, according to the CDC. Oxalic acid's potent germicidal and disinfectant properties make it an essential agent for sterilizing medical equipment and maintaining hospital hygiene. Growing awareness of healthcare safety and sterilization standards worldwide is expanding demand for oxalic acid, positioning it as a high-value specialty chemical in medical and pharmaceutical applications.Industrial Expansion and Agricultural Applications Drive Market DynamicsKey players in the Oxalic Acid Market are scaling production to meet rising demand. For example, Oxaquim S.A. invested €44 million to increase output from 20,000 to 25,000 metric tons, reflecting industrial growth and market confidence. In agriculture, oxalic acid is gaining traction as an eco-friendly herbicide, with products like ADAMA’s Acert targeting invasive weeds. These developments highlight the compound’s versatility across industrial and agricultural sectors, driving market expansion and creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and investors.Opportunities and Market Challenges Shape Future ForecastThe Oxalic Acid Market benefits from increasing applications in pharmaceuticals and technical industries, where it ensures sterilization and compliance with hygiene protocols. However, its high toxicity remains a restraint, as excessive concentrations can inhibit mineral absorption and contribute to kidney stone formation. Despite these concerns, rising demand for eco-friendly herbicides, high-purity technical-grade chemicals, and healthcare cleaning solutions continues to drive steady market growth. With global adoption increasing, the Oxalic Acid Market size and growth forecast indicate strong momentum across key regions.

Oxalic Acid Market Applications & Innovations Driving Industry Growth

Pharmaceutical Applications: Widely used for drug synthesis and equipment sterilization, boosting healthcare demand.

Agricultural Applications: Adoption of oxalic acid-based herbicides (e.g., ADAMA's Acert) targets invasive weeds sustainably.

Industrial & Cleaning Uses: Effective in rust removal, bleaching, and stain elimination for industrial and household applications.

Innovation & Sustainability: New methods use oxalic acid to recover aluminum and lithium from depleted EV batteries.

Oxalic Acid Market Segmentation Highlights: Dihydrate and Pharmaceutical Dominance

In 2024, the global Oxalic Acid Market is primarily dominated by the dihydrate segment, capturing nearly 63% of total market share due to its exceptional purity (99.5–100%) and wide-ranging industrial applications. Dihydrate oxalic acid is utilized as a flavoring additive in the food & beverage industry, a bleaching and whitening agent in textiles and leather, and a reducing agent in chemical and therapeutic processes. By application, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector holds the largest share at 30%, driven by oxalic acid’s essential role in drug synthesis, sterilization, and technical-grade chemical applications. These high-demand segments reinforce oxalic acid’s position as a critical specialty chemical across multiple industries, highlighting robust market growth and promising opportunities for global producers.Asia-Pacific Leads Global Oxalic Acid Market with Strong Regional GrowthThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the global Oxalic Acid Market in 2024, capturing 48% of total market share, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% through 2032. Early 2024 saw subdued demand in China and neighbouring countries; however, a strong rebound followed, driven by growth in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and organic synthesis sectors, along with favorable trading conditions. Europe is also set for rapid expansion at a CAGR of 4.78%, supported by robust imports and strategic partnerships among leading players such as Oxaquim S.A. and Welchem International GmbH. These regional trends reflect rising global adoption of oxalic acid across industrial, healthcare, and chemical applications, highlighting lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers and investors worldwide.Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Strategic Collaborations Propel Market LeadershipKey players in the Oxalic Acid Market are heavily investing in research and development to improve product performance, enhance sustainability, and expand industrial applications. Collaboration with research institutions, technology partners, and government bodies is a common strategy to drive innovation in oxalic acid derivatives and eco-friendly solutions. For instance, in October 2023, scientists at Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology developed a method using oxalic acid to recover 100% of aluminum and 98% of lithium from depleted EV batteries, while minimizing losses of nickel, cobalt, and manganese. Such innovations underscore the competitive intensity of the market and position pioneering companies to capitalize on emerging opportunities across pharmaceutical, industrial, and environmental sectors.Oxalic Acid Market TrendsIndustrial and Agricultural ApplicationsOxalic acid is increasingly recognized as an eco-friendly herbicide in agriculture. For example, ADAMA launched Acert, a herbicide targeting invasive weeds, with oxalic acid as its key active ingredient. Leading producers like Oxaquim S.A. are expanding production capacities to meet the growing global demand, reflecting robust opportunities in industrial cleaning, metal treatment, and agricultural sectors.Healthcare and Pharmaceutical DemandThe pharmaceutical and healthcare sector accounted for approximately 30% of the oxalic acid market share in 2024, driven by its critical role in drug synthesis, sterilization, and disinfecting processes. Rising concerns over surgical site infections (SSIs) and increasing adoption of oxalic acid-based hospital hygiene solutions are further fueling demand worldwide.The global Oxalic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 926.61 Million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by diverse applications across pharmaceuticals, industrial cleaning, metal treatment, textiles, and agriculture, with high-purity dihydrate and pharmaceutical/healthcare segments emerging as the most lucrative. Rising healthcare concerns, including surgical site infections, along with demand for eco-friendly herbicides and sustainable industrial solutions, are further driving adoption worldwide. The Asia-Pacific region dominates consumption, while strategic R&D investments, technological innovations, and collaborations by leading players such as Oxaquim S.A., UBE Industries, and PCC Chemax are enhancing product performance, sustainability, and unlocking emerging market opportunities.Oxalic Acid Market Key PlayersNorth AmericaPCC Chemax Inc. (USA)Hummel Croton Inc. (USA)S. Chemicals LLC (USA)Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)EuropeOxaquim S.A. (Spain)Asia-PacificUBE Industries Ltd. (Japan)Shijiazhuang Taihe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. (China)Hezhou City Yaolong Trade Co., Ltd. (China)Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)Xingtai Lantian Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)Yancheng Huacheng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)Indian Oxalate Limited (India)Raviraj Chemicals (India)Star Oxochem Private Limited (India)Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India)Chemtex Speciality Limited (India)Oxalic Acid Market FAQsWhat is the current size of the global Oxalic Acid Market?Ans. The global Oxalic Acid Market was valued at USD 665.71 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 926.61 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period.Which application segment dominates the Oxalic Acid Market?Ans. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector held the largest market share of 32.7% in 2024, driven by oxalic acid’s critical role in drug synthesis, sterilization, and technical-grade applications.Which region is the largest consumer of Oxalic Acid?Ans. The Asia-Pacific region leads global consumption, supported by rapid industrial growth and rising demand in pharmaceuticals, water treatment, petrochemicals, and electronics.

Related Reports:

Azelaic Acid Market https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/azelaic-acid-market/242863/

Mandelic Acid Market https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/mandelic-acid-market/237490/

About Us

Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.

