Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Size to Triple from USD 1,526.40 Million by 2034, Growing at 11.30% CAGR

The global extra virgin avocado oil market Size was valued at approximately USD 523.26 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,526.40 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.30% between 2025 and 2034. The rising demand for plant-based, nutrient-rich oils, coupled with increasing consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles, has significantly boosted the adoption of extra virgin avocado oil worldwide.

Extra virgin avocado oil — produced via cold-pressing avocados without chemical solvents — retains a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is widely used in cooking, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global extra virgin avocado oil market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.30% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global extra virgin avocado oil market size was valued at around USD 523.26 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,526.40 million by 2034.The extra virgin avocado oil market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing awareness about the health benefits of avocados.Based on the product type, the cold-pressed segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market as per industry projections.Based on the application, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.1. IntroductionExtra virgin avocado oil (EVAO) is derived from the pulp of ripe avocados using mechanical extraction methods at low temperatures to preserve nutrients and flavor. Known for its high oleic acid content, rich antioxidants, and vitamins (notably E and K), EVAO is increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers and the cosmetics industry.The market has benefited from the rise of functional foods, clean-label cosmetics, and sustainable production practices. Additionally, avocado-producing countries like Mexico, Chile, and Kenya are expanding their export capacity to meet growing global demand.2. 2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Growth Drivers
Rising Health and Wellness Awareness: Consumers are prioritizing heart-healthy oils over conventional fats.
Increasing Demand in the Cosmetics Industry: EVAO is used as a base in creams, serums, and hair-care products due to its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties.
Growth of the Plant-Based Diet Trend: Vegan and flexitarian consumers prefer plant-based oils.
Expansion of the Foodservice Industry: Premium restaurants and gourmet food manufacturers are incorporating EVAO into recipes.
Sustainability Focus: Ethical sourcing and organic certifications are boosting product appeal.

2.2 Market Challenges
High Production Costs: Extra virgin avocado oil requires labor-intensive harvesting and cold-pressing processes.
Price Volatility of Avocados: Fluctuating avocado supply impacts costs and margins.
Competition from Other Premium Oils: Olive oil, coconut oil, and specialty nut oils compete for the same customer base.

2.3 Opportunities
Emerging Markets Expansion: Rising middle-class populations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America drive demand for premium oils.
Private Label Growth: Retailers launching their own branded EVAO to meet consumer demand.
Innovation in Packaging and Marketing: Eco-friendly packaging and storytelling around sourcing attract ethical consumers. 3. Market Segmentation

3.1 By Type
Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
Conventional Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

3.2 By Application
Food & Beverages: Cooking oil, salad dressings, dips, and marinades.
Cosmetics & Personal Care: Lotions, serums, hair masks, lip balms.
Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals: Dietary supplements and topical medicinal formulations.
Industrial Use: Specialty lubricants and other niche applications.

3.3 By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Retail/E-Commerce
Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Brands 4. Regional Analysis

North America: Largest consumer market due to high health consciousness, premium food adoption, and a strong cosmetics industry.
Europe: Growing demand for clean-label and organic oils, supported by strict quality regulations.
Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region due to rising disposable incomes, Western dietary influences, and the expanding beauty sector in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.
Latin America: Major producer and exporter region (Mexico, Chile, Peru) benefiting from increased production and export capacities.
Middle East & Africa: Gradual adoption of premium oils for both culinary and cosmetic uses. 5. Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global extra virgin avocado oil market include:
Chosen Foods LLC
Olivado Limited
Spectrum Organics Products, LLC
La Tourangelle, Inc.
Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V.
Bella Vado Avocado Oil
Kevala International LLC
Sesajal S.A. de C.V.

These companies are focusing on expanding production capacities, launching new organic and flavored variants, and leveraging e-commerce channels to reach a broader audience.

6. Market Trends
Organic and Fair-Trade Certification: Increasingly important for consumer trust.
Flavored and Infused Avocado Oils: Garlic, chili, and herb-infused varieties targeting gourmet markets.
Eco-Friendly Packaging: Glass bottles, recyclable caps, and biodegradable labels.
Celebrity Endorsements and Influencer Marketing: Social media campaigns boosting brand visibility.
Partnerships with Foodservice Chains: Promoting avocado oil as a healthy alternative to traditional cooking oils. Future OutlookBy 2034, the extra virgin avocado oil market is expected to triple in size, driven by:Increased consumer demand for functional foods and clean-label ingredients.Expansion of online retail and private label brands.Strong export growth from avocado-producing countries.Rising penetration in cosmetics and pharmaceutical applications.EVAO will increasingly become a staple in premium cooking oils and natural personal-care products, especially in emerging economies.8. ConclusionThe global extra virgin avocado oil market is on track to reach USD 1,526.40 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 11.30%. 