Industrial Gases Market to Reach USD 179.52 Billion by 2032, Driven by Manufacturing and Clean Energy Adoption

Industrial Gases Market size was valued at USD 106.69 billion in 2024, and the market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2025 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pune, Sep 23, 2025: Maximize Market Research has published its latest report, Industrial Gases Market : Size, Share, Trends, Forecast (2025–2032), Key Insights, and Competitive Landscape.Industrial Gases Market OverviewThe Industrial Gases Market size was valued at USD 106.69 billion in 2024, and the market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 179.52 billion. Industrial gases play a vital role across diverse industries from healthcare and food & beverages to energy, metallurgy, and electronics. With rapid industrialization, rising healthcare demand, and the transition toward clean energy, industrial gases are becoming indispensable for modern economies. The Asia Pacific region leads the market with a 38.46% share in 2024, driven by steel, manufacturing, and healthcare demand in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In the U.S., strong demand from healthcare, electronics, and automotive sectors supports market growth, with players such as Linde, Air Liquide, Messer, and Air Products driving innovation.Gain Valuable Insights – Request Your Complimentary Sample Now @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30958/ Key Insights & Recent DevelopmentsOn July 22, 2024, Air Products Membrane Solutions announced a USD 70 million expansion in Missouri, enhancing production capacity for hydrogen recovery, aerospace, and biogas applications.On July 17, 2024, Saudi Aramco acquired a 50% stake in Blue Hydrogen Industrial Gases from Air Products Qudra, strengthening its lower-carbon hydrogen ecosystem.On July 12, 2024, Air Liquide India invested Rs 350 crore in a new Mathura plant to produce over 300 tonnes of oxygen per day, with renewable power integration.On May 14, 2024, Linde doubled liquid gas capacity at its La Porte, Texas, facility, strengthening its U.S. Gulf Coast infrastructure.Industrial Gases Market DynamicsThe industrial gases market is witnessing robust growth, driven by multiple factors across key industries. Rising healthcare demand, particularly for oxygen and specialty gases, has surged in the post-pandemic era, making these gases vital for hospitals and medical facilities. At the same time, energy transition initiatives are accelerating the adoption of oxygen for gasification processes and hydrogen as a clean energy source, positioning industrial gases at the forefront of decarbonization. The expanding frozen food sector is another major driver, with nitrogen and carbon dioxide playing a critical role in cryogenic freezing and cold storage solutions. Furthermore, technological advancements such as on-site gas generation, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) systems, and advanced cryogenic processes are enhancing efficiency and accessibility. Despite these opportunities, the industry faces challenges including stringent regulatory pressures, rising environmental concerns, and high operational costs, which could affect profitability and expansion strategies.Industrial Gases Market Regional AnalysisThe report provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions:The Asia Pacific region dominates the industrial gases market, supported by India’s 300+ production plants and strong growth across steel, packaged food, and healthcare sectors. North America follows with nearly 30% market share, driven by the U.S. Gulf Coast’s petrochemical cluster, robust healthcare demand, and a thriving automotive industry. Europe faces headwinds from high energy costs and stringent decarbonization policies, keeping industrial gas consumption 21% below pre-crisis levels. The Middle East & Africa and South America are emerging as promising markets, with GCC nations investing heavily in hydrogen projects and Brazil experiencing growing demand from steel and food processing industries.Feel free to request a complimentary sample copy or view a summary of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30958/ Industrial Gases Market Segments CoveredOxygen Segment Dominates the Industrial Gases MarketIn 2024, the oxygen segment held the largest share of the industrial gases market at over xxx% and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by applications in coal gasification, water purification, and healthcare. Nitrogen demand is rising due to its extensive use in medical facilities, while carbon dioxide usage is expanding in oil extraction. Additionally, gases such as argon, helium, hydrogen, and acetylene are gaining traction, with compressed cylinders dominating distribution, alongside growing on-site and bulk supply options.Industrial Gases Market TrendsThe industrial gases market is driven by a strong trend, fueled by the clean energy transition, with a rising adoption of green hydrogen and carbon capture solutions. Growing healthcare demand for oxygen and specialty gases, coupled with nitrogen’s role in food preservation, is reshaping consumption patterns. Additionally, advancements in on-site generation and cryogenic technologies are enhancing efficiency, reliability, and sustainable supply chains.Competitive LandscapeThe industrial gases market is consolidated, led by major players such as Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, Praxair, and Messer. These companies are prioritizing regional capacity expansion through the development of new ASUs, pipeline networks, and cryogenic plants, while also investing in green hydrogen and carbon capture projects. Additionally, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and technology-driven differentiation are central to strengthening competitiveness and ensuring sustainable growth in the global industrial gases sector.The Maximize Market Research report profiles key players in the Industrial Gases MarketAGA ABAirgasAir LiquideAir Products and ChemicalsBASF SEBOCGulf CryoThe Linde GroupMesser GroupMOX-Linde GasesPraxairNippon GasesMatheson Tri-GasRotarexUniversal Industrial GasesDubai Industrial GasesBristol GasesINOX-Air Products Inc.Iwatani Corp.SOL GroupFAQs:How is the clean energy transition impacting the industrial gases market?Ans: The shift toward green hydrogen and carbon capture solutions is accelerating demand and positioning industrial gases as key enablers of decarbonization.Which industrial gases are seeing the fastest growth?Ans: Oxygen leads due to healthcare, coal gasification, and water purification applications, while nitrogen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and specialty gases are also expanding rapidly.What role does technology play in the industrial gases sector?Ans: Innovations like on-site gas generation, pressure swing adsorption (PSA), and advanced cryogenic systems are enhancing efficiency, reliability, and sustainable supply chains.Analyst Perspective:From an analyst’s perspective, the industrial gases sector is poised for robust growth, driven by rising healthcare demand, clean energy adoption, and expanding food and manufacturing applications. Leading players like Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, and Messer are strengthening capabilities through capacity expansions, strategic acquisitions, and green hydrogen investments, highlighting the sector’s potential for innovation, high returns, and sustainable long-term growth.Related Reports:Semiconductor Gases Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/semiconductor-gases-market/243111/ Specialty Gases for Electronics Application Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-specialty-gases-for-electronics-application-market/81551/ About UsMaximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. 