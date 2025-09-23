TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED ‘LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA’

William W. Steckbauer William 'Buz' White

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners William Steckbauer and William 'Buz' White have been recognized in Lawdragon’s 2026 edition of “500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication selected the attorneys from a record number of nominations utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and selection process.“The outstanding advocates recognized here have made their mark representing clients in their most important courtroom, investigative and administrative battles,” states the publisher. “They have changed the course of industry and individual businesses, shaped our nation and the enforcement of its laws, and continued to uphold the role of the law as a beacon and shared imperative."William Steckbauer is a veteran litigator with more than four decades of experience representing landlords, developers and commercial property owners in complex real estate and business disputes. He combines strategic counseling with proven trial skills, securing favorable judgments and arbitration awards while guiding clients through acquisitions, development, leasing, and sales.Buz White is a seasoned trial attorney with extensive experience handling complex litigation in the U.S. and internationally. His practice spans class actions, antitrust, intellectual property, and multi-jurisdictional disputes, where he frequently coordinates cross-border proceedings. White also advises corporate clients and insurers on sophisticated business and insurance coverage matters.Earlier this year, Steckbauer and White were named 2025 Southern California “Super Lawyers.”

