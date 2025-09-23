FOUR MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED “LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS”

Kristine Kwong Barbora Pulmanova Citadelle Priagula Juan Torres

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that four of its Partners have been recognized in Lawdragon’s 2026 edition of “500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers.” The honored attorneys were selected through Lawdragon’s competitive selection process, combining submissions, journalistic research and independent vetting by peers and clients.“This is the 19th edition of our guide to the nation’s best advisors on the world of employment and labor law – from employee benefits and executive compensation; to traditional labor matters; immigration; and, of course, all matter of litigation and arbitration – from wage and hour class actions, to discrimination, trade secrets and non-compete agreements,” states the publisher. “It's truly an honor to recognize these lawyers, and a privilege to shine a light on exceptional talent in the legal community.”The following Musick, Peeler & Garrett Partners have been named the 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers 2026: Kristine Kwong , Partner, Labor & EmploymentCitadelle Priagula, Partner, Employment Litigation Barbora Pulmanova , Partner, Employment LitigationJuan Torres, Partner, Commercial & Employment

