All 16 Exclusive Dishes Now Available at Shanghai Taste’s Southwest Location

Sweet Chili Pork Eggplant in garlic sauce ShangHai Taste

The full 16-dish Southwest Specials Menu is now a permanent feature at Shanghai Taste's SW Las Vegas location, cementing it as a dining destination.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a month-long, highly anticipated rollout, Shanghai Taste is excited to announce that all 16 exclusive dishes from its new Southwest Specials Menu are now permanently available at its southwest Las Vegas location. The final two dishes, completing the full collection, were added this week, marking the successful conclusion of the unique launch event.Helmed by James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Jimmy Li, this new menu was designed to elevate the culinary scene in the southwest valley. The collection of dishes, which includes standout creations like the fan-favorite Cumin Lamb and delicate Steamed Garlic Shrimp with Vermicelli, has generated immense excitement among diners and critics alike.With the full menu now a permanent fixture, the Shanghai Taste southwest location solidifies its position as a true dining destination, offering an unparalleled taste of authentic and modern Shanghainese cuisine. The restaurant is committed to providing its guests with a consistently exceptional dining experience, and these 16 dishes will remain a core part of its offering for years to come.Diners can now enjoy the complete Southwest Specials Menu seven days a week at the Southwest location, located at 8060 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 125, Las Vegas, NV 89139.About Shanghai Taste:Shanghai Taste is a celebrated Las Vegas restaurant known for its authentic and modern Shanghainese cuisine. With two locations, the original in Chinatown and a new restaurant in the southwest, Shanghai Taste continues to be a favorite among locals and tourists for its traditional flavors and innovative dishes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.