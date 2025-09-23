TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED ‘LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS’

E. Sean McLoughlin Casey Morris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners E. Sean McLoughlin and Casey Morris are recognized in Lawdragon’s 2026 edition of “500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers.” Morris and McLoughlin were selected through Lawdragon’s competitive selection process, which combines submissions, journalistic research and independent vetting by peers and clients.“This is the 19th edition of our guide to the nation’s best advisors on the world of employment and labor law – from employee benefits and executive compensation; to traditional labor matters; immigration; and, of course, all matter of litigation and arbitration – from wage and hour class actions, to discrimination, trade secrets and non-compete agreements,” states the publisher. “It's truly an honor to recognize these lawyers, and a privilege to shine a light on exceptional talent in the legal community.”Sean McLoughlin is a veteran labor and employment litigator who exclusively represents management and employers in high-stakes disputes. With over three decades of experience, he is recognized for his aggressive and innovative defenses of wage and hour, PAGA, and class action claims, as well as his cutting-edge arbitration strategies that help employers avoid costly collective actions. McLoughlin was recognized last year by the Daily Journal as a top employment attorney in California.Casey Morris is a seasoned labor and employment attorney who advises and defends employers across industries, including health care, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality and retail. She counsels companies on compliance, workplace policies, and conflict avoidance, while vigorously representing them in court, arbitration, and before state and federal agencies. Morris was named a “2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Awards” nominee by the Los Angeles Times.

