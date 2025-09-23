Self-Supervised Learning Market Size Worth $126.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 33.1%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Self Supervised Learning Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Speech Processing) and by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, IT, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global self supervised learning industry was estimated at $7.5 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $126.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Download Sample Report (334 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31990 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in automation of banking processes along with a rise in internet usage and the onset of the internet of things will drive the growth of the global self supervised learning market. Apart from this, surging demand for predictive analytics will favorably leverage the expansion of the global market. Nevertheless, the lack of availability of skilled staff for machine learning will hamper the expansion of the industry across the globe. However, swift changes in business models will offer new growth opportunities for the global industry in years to come.Covid-19 scenario:The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the growth of the self supervised learning industry across the globe with a rise in smartphone users, the surge in acceptance of connected devices, and the thriving e-commerce industry.Thriving digital and artificial intelligence industry helped in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Apart from this, post-pandemic has helped in reducing operational costs for various business operations of a firm. This will also help various businesses to recover losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.The pandemic outbreak helped doctors and healthcare workers in delivering their services effectively through the use of self supervised learning tools, thereby driving the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 period.The computer vision segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031Based on the technology, the natural language processing segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global self supervised learning market share. However, the computer vision segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is set to register a CAGR of 34.5% over the forecasting years. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to demand for reducing pre-labeling of the data sets for reducing time.The BFSI segment to lead the global market growth over the forecast periodIn terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global self supervised learning market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited emergence of paperless storage, electronic banking, and virtualization across the BFSI industry which propels the demand for safe, cost-effective, and energy-efficient platforms. However, the media and entertainment segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to thriving virtual media entertainment activities offering high-quality content and video-conferencing on myriad devices.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31990 Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global self-supervised learning market share in 2021. The region is set to contribute more than one-third of the global market share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific self supervised learning market is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific self supervised learning industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 35.1% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to the growing penetration of self supervised learning tools in firms across countries such as India and China.Major market playersAmazon Web Service (AWS)AlisonAlphabetApple, Inc.Baidu, Inc.Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd.DataCamp, Inc.DataikuDatabricksDatarobot, Inc.EDX LLCInternational Business Machine (IBM)Microsoft CorporationMeta Platforms, Inc.SAS InstituteThe MathWorks, Inc.Tesla, Inc.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.The report analyzes these key players in the global self supervised learning market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. 