Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size to Reach USD 58.9 Billion by 2035 at 15% CAGR

The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market will grow from USD 12.65 billion in 2024 to USD 58.9 billion by 2035

INDORE, INDIA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is projected to grow from USD 12.65 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 58.9 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of around 15.0% during 2024–2035. Rising applications in clinical diagnostics, personalized medicine, drug discovery, reproductive health, and genomics research are fueling this expansion.NGS technologies deliver high-throughput, precise, and cost-effective sequencing solutions, enabling advancements in oncology, infectious disease monitoring, and rare genetic disorder diagnosis. The market is witnessing strong momentum from falling sequencing costs, AI-powered bioinformatics, and government-funded genomic initiatives worldwide.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-market 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬Key Trends• Growing demand for precision medicine and targeted therapies.• Increasing use of AI, ML, and cloud platforms for genomic data interpretation.• Expansion of single-cell sequencing and long-read technologies.• Rapid adoption of portable sequencing devices for decentralized testing.• Public-private partnerships and funding initiatives supporting national genomic programs.Limitations & Challenges• High infrastructure and operational costs despite declining sequencing costs.• Data storage, privacy, and management issues with large-scale genomic data.• Complex regulatory and reimbursement frameworks across regions.• Shortage of skilled professionals in bioinformatics and genomics.• Limited accessibility in emerging and low-income markets.𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The market is moderately consolidated, with a few global players dominating sequencing platforms while regional vendors compete in consumables and services. Companies are focusing on new product launches, AI-driven bioinformatics solutions, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions.𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:• Illumina, Inc.• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.• Oxford Nanopore Technologies• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio)• Roche Sequencing Solutions• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• QIAGEN N.V.• PerkinElmer Inc.• Eurofins GenomicsRequest for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/next-generation-sequencing-market 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬• Illumina’s restructuring and trade-related challenges in 2025 have reshaped competitive strategies, especially in Asia-Pacific.• Oxford Nanopore and PacBio launched next-gen long-read systems with improved accuracy.• Governments in US, UK, China, and Japan have expanded national genomics projects, boosting adoption.• Increasing partnerships between AI companies and sequencing vendors to streamline data interpretation.𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By Product Type• Sequencing Instruments• Consumables & Reagents• Library Preparation Kits• Bioinformatics Software & ServicesBy Technology• Whole Genome Sequencing• Whole Exome Sequencing• Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing• RNA Sequencing• Single-Cell SequencingBy Application• Oncology• Infectious Diseases• Reproductive Health• Genetic Disorders & Rare Diseases• Drug Discovery & Development• Agriculture & Animal ResearchBy End-User• Hospitals & Clinics• Research & Academic Institutes• Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)• Diagnostic Laboratories𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬• North America – Largest market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, R&D investments, and strong presence of leading players.• Europe – Significant adoption in clinical genomics, driven by national healthcare initiatives.• Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing region, with rapid adoption in China, India, and Japan, supported by rising healthcare investments.• Latin America – Moderate growth through academic collaborations and gradual clinical adoption.• Middle East & Africa – Emerging market with opportunities from healthcare modernization and government partnerships.𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤Year Market Size (USD Billion) CAGR (2024–2035)2024 12.65 –2030 ~28.6 ~15%2035 ~58.9 15.0%The NGS Market will continue to expand at double-digit growth rates, driven by personalized medicine adoption, technological breakthroughs, and global R&D investment. Vendors must focus on lowering sequencing costs, ensuring data privacy, and enabling accessibility across emerging economies to capture long-term opportunities.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭• Get comprehensive insights into the NGS market through 2035.• Understand key growth drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities.• Identify top-performing regions, technologies, and applications.• Benchmark major companies and their strategies, partnerships, and innovations.• Access detailed market forecasts and segmentation analysis to support strategic planning.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/next-generation-sequencing-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.