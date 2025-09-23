Bio-butanediol Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2025 to 2030

Bio-butanediol Market, by Source

The sugar segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance.

The growing adoption of lightweight materials in the automotive sector and the rising shift toward eco-friendly products are driving the growth of the global bio-butanediol (bio-BDO) market . However, competition from fossil-based BDO remains a key challenge. On the positive side, increasing investments in innovation and the development of sustainable sources are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global bio-BDO market was valued at $190.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $392.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, key segments, value chain, investment opportunities, regional trends, and the competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Source: The sugar segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

By End-use: The automotive segment held over one-third of the market share in 2020, leading the market and expected to retain this position. Meanwhile, the textile segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% by 2030.

By Region: Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020 with nearly half of the total revenue and is forecast to continue its dominance. The region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% through 2030.

Key Market Players:

Major players profiled in the report include Novamont S.p.A., BASF SE, Genomatica Inc., Qira, Yuanli Chemical Group Co. Ltd., and Biokemik.

Key raw material suppliers include Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Roquette Frères, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KG, and Cargill Incorporated.

