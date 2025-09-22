MPD Arrests Suspect who Assaulted Officer on U Street

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a vehicular assault on a police officer which occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers from the Third District attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of U St, Northwest. As officers attempted to detain the driver, the driver fled the scene, striking an officer and a vehicle in the process. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Izuchukwu Igwe, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer.

CCN: 25105967