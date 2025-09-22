MPD Arrests Suspect who Assaulted Officer on U Street
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a vehicular assault on a police officer which occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, July 14, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers from the Third District attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of U St, Northwest. As officers attempted to detain the driver, the driver fled the scene, striking an officer and a vehicle in the process. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, September 22, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Izuchukwu Igwe, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer.
CCN: 25105967
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.