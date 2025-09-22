Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,229 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect who Assaulted Officer on U Street

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a vehicular assault on a police officer which occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers from the Third District attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of U St, Northwest. As officers attempted to detain the driver, the driver fled the scene, striking an officer and a vehicle in the process. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Izuchukwu Igwe, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer.

CCN: 25105967

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect who Assaulted Officer on U Street

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more