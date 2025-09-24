Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Market Through 2025?

The market size of candidate fit scoring powered by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. The market, valued at $1.73 billion in 2024, is expected to expand to $2.20 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. This significant expansion during the historical period is due to factors such as the increased need for effective recruitment procedures, the surge in the use of online evaluation tools, growing demand for remote recruitment solutions, an increasing number of job applications, and an emphasis on eliminating bias in evaluations.

The market size for AI-enabled candidate fit scoring is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $5.66 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 26.7%. This surge during the forecast period can be credited to the rising demand for automated candidate vetting, the increasing trend towards remote and hybrid workforce structures, the heightened awareness of impartial candidate reviews, the climbing significance of cultural fit evaluations, and the escalating need to reduce the hiring time. The anticipated period will also see dominant trends like advancements in natural language processing, advances in sentiment analysis instruments, evolution of interpretable AI, incorporation of generative artificial intelligence, and the introduction of ethical AI frameworks.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Market?

The surge in implementation of remote and hybrid work arrangements is anticipated to drive the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled market for candidate fit scoring. An entirely remote workforce signifies that employees execute their tasks away from a physical office, while a hybrid model blends the elements of remote and on-site work, providing employees the adaptability to operate in both scenarios. The push towards these working models comes as professionals increasingly opt for flexibility in their work arrangements to achieve a better work-life balance. AI-driven candidate fit scoring plays a vital role in these work models by pinpointing candidates with the right skill set, work habits, and adaptability consistent with both remote and on-site work conditions, thereby ensuring peak performance in versatile work environments. For instance, data from the Office for National Statistics, a UK government agency, in February 2023 indicates that between September 2022 and January 2023, 16% of the working adult population reported working solely from home, while a larger 28% blended home-based and commuting to work. Consequently, the growing preference for remote and hybrid work models is fuelling the expansion of the AI-generated candidate fit scoring market.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fractal Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

• Phenom People

• Jobvite Inc.

• Eightfold AI Inc.

• Ceipal Corporation

• Beamery Ltd.

• Fetcher Inc.

• HireVue Inc.

• Talview Inc.

• HireEZ Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Industry?

Prominent businesses in the AI-enhanced candidate fit scoring market are gravitating towards the production of cutting-edge solutions including sophisticated machine learning algorithms. Their goal is to boost the accuracy of candidate-job alignment, increase the predictability of future performance, and lower recruitment bias. Sophisticated machine learning algorithms are defined as complex computational designs that enable systems to discover patterns, connections, and insights from large data sets without specific programming. For example, in May 2025, Criteria Corp, a company based in the US that specializes in psychometric evaluation tools for hiring teams, introduced Interview Intelligence. This is the first AI-driven interview scoring product that is as accurate as a human expert. Criteria Corp's objectives are to improve recruitment efficiency, strengthen predictive capabilities, and introduce scientific rigor into structured interviewing. Interview Intelligence stands out for its AI-based features like automated interview scoring, interview transcripts and summaries, AI-supported question generation, and adjustable evaluation guides, all aimed at providing instantaneous candidate analysis.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered candidate fit scoring market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Recruitment, Talent Management, Employee Retention, Others Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Recruitment Management Software, Talent Analytics Software, Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Employee Assessment Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-Powered Candidate Fit Scoring, according to the 2025 Global Market Report. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to have the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes market data from several regions, including North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

