Industrial Degreasing Solvents in California Market Size Prospects 2025: Trends and Growth Analysis, Forecast to 2027

California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market Analysis

The California industrial degreasing solvents market is projected to reach $8.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the California industrial degreasing solvents market generated $7.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8.9 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, competitive scenario, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, and regional landscape.Download Sample PDF (179 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11473 Rise in average age of vehicles and surge in demand for water-based degreasers drive the growth of the California industrial degreasing solvents market. However, increase in environmental and health concerns regarding solvent-based degreasers hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of the electronics sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the California industrial degreasing solvents market based on product and end-use industry.Based on product, the oxygenated degreasing solvent segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the green degreasing solvent segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/california-industrial-degreasing-solvents-market/purchase-options Based on end-use industry, the automotive repair and maintenance segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the California industrial degreasing solvents market and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.Leading players of the California industrial degreasing solvents market analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RB Products, Inc., Jayne Products, Wego Chemical Group, CRC Industries, Inc., Keteca Water Works, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Columbus Chemical Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Dow Inc., Arkema, and Eastman Chemical Company.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/california-industrial-degreasing-solvents-market-A11108

