Bridging the Gaps Awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 List

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging the Gaps (BTG) has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 . This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 6th, 2025, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.The America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 list awards the leading 420 addiction treatment centers in the US. The list is based on four data sources:• National Online Survey – Reputation Score: from medical professionals and managers/administrators working in addiction treatment centers.• Accreditation Data on addiction treatment centers provided by SAMHSA.• Care Services Data on additional treatment centers provided by SAMHSA.• Google Reviews were included as a measure of patient experienceBased on the results of the study, Bridging the Gaps is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025.“This recognition means so much because it reflects the voices of our clients, our professional peers, and our community,” said Executive Director Pam Reiman at Bridging the Gaps. “The award highlights Bridging the Gaps’ dedication to excellence in addiction treatment and the collaborative effort of our team to create a supportive, healing environment for every client”, congratulating Bridging the Gaps for winning.

