Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Media Attribution Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Media Attribution Market Worth?

The retail media attribution sector, propelled by artificial intelligence (AI), witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. Moving from $1.62 billion in 2024, the market size is projected to reach $1.99 billion in 2025, escalating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. This significant growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as growing demand for bespoke manufacturing, the quest for cost-effective production techniques, the drawbacks inherent in conventional manufacturing processes, the rise in additive manufacturing adoption, and the burgeoning of industries necessitating intricate structures.

The market size of retail media attribution driven by artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to experience remarkable growth in the imminent years, expected to reach $4.51 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The expansion during the predicted period can be linked to the escalating demand for eco-friendly and sustainable production, growth in infrastructure and construction initiatives, the requirement for swift prototyping and tooling, surging integration of automation in manufacturing, and the need for on-site manufacturing capabilities. Key trends during this forecast period encompass the incorporation of AI and machine learning for optimizing processes, exploring new material for three-dimensional (3D) printing, extending the applications of three-dimensional (3D) printing in the aerospace and automotive sectors, increase in utilizing three-dimensional (3D) printing in construction, and progress in multi-material printing capabilities.

What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Media Attribution Market?

The surge in e-commerce sales is projected to spur the expansion of the AI-powered retail media attribution market. E-commerce sales, referring to the online trade of goods and services via websites, mobile apps, and digital platforms, enable customers to shop effortlessly without having to physically go to a shop. The escalating e-commerce sales can be attributed to the accelerated penetration of the internet and smartphones, as a growing population gains effortless access to online platforms and mobile shopping apps, facilitating convenient purchases anywhere, anytime. AI-powered retail media attribution enhances e-commerce sales by precisely monitoring consumer behavior across various channels, real-time optimization of marketing campaigns, and creating bespoke shopping experiences that lead to higher conversions. For instance, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, a US government agency, in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, e-commerce sales saw a rise of 8.5% (±1.1%) as compared to the same period the previous year, while the overall retail sales expanded by 2.8% (±0.5%) in the same duration. E-commerce constituted 15.6% of the total retail sales in Q1 of 2024. Consequently, e-commerce sales surge is catalyzing the expansion of the AI-powered retail media attribution market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Media Attribution Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Media Attribution Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Walmart Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Eagle Eye Solutions Group

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce Inc.

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Adobe Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Media Attribution Market?

Prominent businesses in the AI-driven retail media attribution sector are prioritizing the development of pioneering solutions like deterministic attribution models to precisely correlate advertising expenses to sales results. These models utilize confirmed, proprietary data to directly link consumer behavior to marketing interactions, assisting brands in obtaining a more accurate measure of ROI and customer pathways. For instance, in July 2025, AiOpti Media LLC, a company based in the United States that specializes in data, media, and metrics, introduced its AI-backed attribution and measurement platform. This platform consolidates data, media, and analytics to provide all-encompassing insights into marketing efficacy. It features OptiRevea, which reveals overlooked audience segments, a Super AIdentity Graph that translates unidentified website spectators into verified identities without the use of cookies, and omnichannel abilities that broadcast ads across CTV, audio, video, display, and out-of-home media based on deterministic indicators. The platform also offers offline attribution by using real-time location and purchase information to authenticate in-store interaction, and customer journey analytics to oversee and enhance every phase of the purchase journey. The solution is designed with a privacy-centric approach, assisting brands, agencies, and multi-location businesses in converting proprietary data into actionable insights that drive measurable growth, reinforce customer bonds, and amplify media ROI.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Media Attribution Market Share?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven retail media attribution market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Attribution Model: Single-Touch Attribution, Multi-Touch Attribution, Algorithmic Attribution

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Application: E-Commerce, Brick-And-Mortar Retail, Omnichannel Retail

5) By End-User: Retailers, Brands, Agencies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Attribution Platforms, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Data Management Platforms, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Models, Application Programming Interface Integration Tools

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Media Attribution Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-driven retail media attribution, being the largest region in this field. It's predicted that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report on AI-driven retail media attribution encompasses numerous regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

