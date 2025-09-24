Artificial Gravity Systems Market Forecasted to Achieve US $2.79 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

Artificial Gravity Systems Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Artificial Gravity Systems Market In 2025?

Rapid expansion has been observed in the artificial gravity systems market size over the past few years. The growth trajectory projects an escalation from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.44 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. This growth in the historic phase can be attributed to factors such as heightened investment in human spaceflight schemes, increased government backing for space research, rising demand for extended orbital missions, the intensification of defense-oriented space initiatives, and an increased focus on astronaut health and safety.

Over the coming years, the artificial gravity systems market is projected to experience swift expansion, reaching a value of $2.79 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The forecasted growth can be credited to the escalating demand for manned deep-space exploration missions, burgeoning plans for space-tourism projects, a heightened focus on the establishment of permanent space living spaces, the consolidation of global partnerships for planetary exploration, and increased financing for cutting-edge space station initiatives. The major forecast period trends incorporate further miniaturization of artificial gravity elements, the integration of adaptable rotational control systems, enhanced energy efficiency of artificial gravity processes, creation of modular and scalable system layouts, and improved real-time supervision and control features.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Artificial Gravity Systems Market?

The surge in investments towards space exploration is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the artificial gravity systems market in the near future. Such exploration pertains to the scientific and technological examination of outer space using spacecraft, both manned and unmanned. This is carried out to learn about, understand and investigate celestial bodies and events beyond the earth's atmosphere. The upswing in space exploration investments can be attributed to national security concerns, as nations strive to fortify space-based defense systems, safeguard crucial satellites, and uphold strategic dominance over competitors. The influx of investments into space exploration hastens the research, development, and implementation of artificial gravity systems by supplying the required financial support and technological progress to establish feasible solutions for extended human space voyages. For example, in June 2024, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which is a government department in New Zealand, the UK has pledged an investment of around USD 12.5 billion (£10 billion) into space programmes over a decade starting in 2023. Out of this, roughly USD 3.75 billion (£3 billion) was allocated in the 2023 expenditure review. Consequently, such escalating investments in space exploration contribute to the growth of the artificial gravity systems market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Gravity Systems Industry?

Major players include:

• Airbus SE

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Blue Origin L.P.

• Sierra Space Corporation

• Axiom Space Inc.

• The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Artificial Gravity Systems Market In The Globe?

Major players in the artificial gravity systems market, like Vast Space LLC, are investing in innovative concepts such as centrifugal force–based habitation modules aimed at long-term human spaceflight. These structures whirl around to form artificial gravity with the help of centrifugal force, ensuring astronaut health by preventing muscular atrophy and bone loss during extended space missions. For instance, in September 2022, Vast Space LLC, launched a project to create the world's first artificial-gravity space stations. The project's goal is to shape adaptable orbital habitats that will allow mankind to inhabit and work in space for prolonged periods without the damaging impacts of microgravity. Their initial endeavor, ""Haven-1"", aims to be the world's first commercial space station, scheduled for launch in 2026, and will be followed by more sizable platforms like ""Haven-2"", imagined as a replacement for the International Space Station. Vast's mission stands to promote the sustainable human occupation of orbit, facilitate commercial and scientific operations in microgravity, and fundamentally set the groundwork for the proliferation of human life across the solar system.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Gravity Systems Market Report?

The artificial gravity systems market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Rotating Habitats, Tether Systems, Control Systems, Power Systems

2) By Technology: Centrifugal Force, Linear Acceleration, Electromagnetic Force

3) By Application: Space Stations, Spacecraft, Space Tourism, Military And Defense

4) By End-User: Government, Commercial, Research Institution

Subsegments:

1) By Rotating Habitats: Ring-Shaped Structures, Cylindrical Modules, Toroidal Stations, Spherical Modules

2) By Tether Systems: Momentum Exchange Tethers, Gravity Gradient Tethers, Electrodynamic Tethers, Hybrid Tether Systems

3) By Control Systems: Automated Navigation Systems, Attitude Control Systems, Stabilization Mechanisms, Artificial Gravity Adjustment Systems

4) By Power Systems: Solar Power Systems, Nuclear Power Systems, Fuel Cell Systems, Hybrid Power Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Gravity Systems Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Artificial Gravity Systems Global Market Report, North America held the leading position in the previous year. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

