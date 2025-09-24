The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Adjustable Beds And Mattress Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

It will grow to $12.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Adjustable Beds And Mattress Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for adjustable beds and mattresses has seen quick expansion in recent years, increasing from $7.21 billion in 2024 to an expected $8.05 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Factors contributing to this growth throughout the historical period include a rise in sleep disorders, an expanding elderly population, increased awareness of spinal health, demand from healthcare facilities, and uptake in homecare environments.

The market for adjustable beds and mattresses is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $12.37 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The expected surge in the forecast period is attributable to an increasing emphasis on well-being and sleep quality, higher disposable income, the rise in online retailing, development in real estate and housing sectors, as well as increased interest in integrating smart home features. Several trends projected to be dominant during the forecast period are incorporation in smart home systems, usage of environmentally-friendly and sustainable materials, customizable and modular designs, the emergence of online-exclusive mattress brands, and embrace of mattress subscriptions.

Download a free sample of the adjustable beds and mattress market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27791&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Adjustable Beds And Mattress Market?

The growth of the adjustable beds and mattress market is anticipated to be accelerated by the rising occurrence of chronic sleep disorders. Chronic sleep issues are long-lasting conditions that regularly affect the quality, timing, or duration of an individual's sleep, having an impact on their day-to-day functioning and general health. This includes conditions like insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, circadian rhythm sleep disorders, and parasomnias. The escalating incidence of these sleep issues is largely due to increased stress and lifestyle-related factors that interfere with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, impeding restful sleep. Adjustable beds and mattresses assist in managing these chronic sleep problems by providing customizable sleep positions, which make them an ideal solution for those suffering from conditions like sleep apnea or insomnia. They enhance sleep quality by lessening discomfort and improving spinal alignment, promoting overall health and a restful sleep. For instance, Sleep Doctor LLC, a US-based sleep health firm, reported in April 2024 that more than 30 million Americans were affected by obstructive sleep apnea, with nearly 80% of cases remaining undiagnosed. Thus, the increasing occurrence of chronic sleep disorders is contributing to the upward trajectory of the adjustable beds and mattress market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Adjustable Beds And Mattress Market?

Major players in the Adjustable Beds And Mattress Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Somnigroup International Inc.

• Sleep Number Corporation

• Serta

• Tempur-Pedic North America LLC.

• Nilkamal Sleep

• Purple Innovation LLC.

• Whitestone Home Furnishings, LLC

• Casper Sleep Inc.

• Silentnight Group Limited.

What Are The Top Trends In The Adjustable Beds And Mattress Industry?

In the adjustable beds and mattress market, prominent companies are shifting their focus towards the creation of high-tech solutions like smart sleep solutions. These aim to promote comfort, health, and customization. Smart sleep solutions consist of integrated systems that use artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies to watch sleep behaviors and alter bed or mattress conditions in real time grounded on biometric information. For instance, in October 2023, DeRUCCI Group, a company from China specializing in smart sleep technology, initiated a Smart Sleep Line. This includes AIoT-based advancements like AI mattresses with variable foundations, AI accelerated sleep systems to fight insomnia, and smart pillows for snore reduction. These items employ exclusive AI algorithms to offer real-time, personalized backing, improving spinal alignment by up to 40%, and permitting separate adjustments for each user. The launch also introduced optimal sleep medicine centers that monitor sleep health and offer personalized interventions based on advanced monitoring technologies.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Adjustable Beds And Mattress Market Segments

The adjustable beds and mattress market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Adjustable Beds, Adjustable Mattress

2) By Control Type: Wired Remote Control, Wireless Remote Control, App Control, Voice Control

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

4) By Application: Textile Industry, Apparel Manufacturing, Sewing Workshops, Embroidery Businesses, Quilting

5) By End-User: Residential, Non-residential

Subsegments:

1) By Adjustable Beds: Electric Adjustable Beds, Manual Adjustable Beds, Smart Adjustable Beds, Bariatric Adjustable Beds, Hospital Adjustable Beds, Residential Adjustable Beds

2) By Adjustable Mattress: Memory Foam Adjustable Mattress, Latex Adjustable Mattress, Air Adjustable Mattress, Innerspring Adjustable Mattress, Hybrid Adjustable Mattress

View the full adjustable beds and mattress market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adjustable-beds-and-mattress-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Adjustable Beds And Mattress Market Landscape?

In the global market report for adjustable beds and mattresses for 2025, North America stood out as the leading region of the previous year, 2024. It is forecasted that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report provides coverage for several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Adjustable Beds And Mattress Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Processed Meat Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/processed-meat-global-market-report

Hospital Beds Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-beds-global-market-report

Hospital Bed Management Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-bed-management-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.