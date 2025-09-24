Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation Market - Size and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market for artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted product review moderation has seen a rapid expansion. The market, valued at $1.91 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $2.33 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The market expansion during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as the surge in e-commerce platforms, a rise in fake reviews and fraud, increasing customer demand for reliable information, regulatory pressure and compliance needs, and the widening of global internet access.

The market for product review moderation, augmented by artificial intelligence (AI), is anticipated to expand dramatically in the coming years. It is projected to reach $5.10 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. This growth during the projected period can be ascribed to a rise in the demand for reliable and genuine online reviews, an increase in the quantity of online product assessments, and heightened attention to improving brand image and customer trust. Key trends during this projected period encompass progress in natural language processing, enhanced sentiment detection algorithms, innovation in multilingual moderation functions, the application of AI in real-time content filtering, and developments in adaptive learning models for changing review patterns.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation Market?

The anticipated increase in online shopping is predicted to fuel the expansion of the AI-enhanced product review moderation market. Online shopping, which involves the internet purchase and sale of goods and services via digital channels and electronic transactions, is gaining popularity due to its convenience. It saves consumers the hassle of visiting physical stores by enabling purchases from anywhere at any time. AI-enhanced product review moderation further augments the online shopping environment by automating customer feedback analysis. This makes it simpler for customers to pinpoint authentic reviews and significant product details. By providing succinct summaries and highlighting sentiments, it lessens the effort needed for decision-making, elevating buyer confidence and shopping convenience overall. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, recorded total e-commerce sales of $1,192.6 billion in 2024, demonstrating an 8.1% growth from the previous year. Consequently, the expansion of online shopping is propelling the AI-enhanced product review moderation market's progression.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Qualtrics International Inc.

• Runtime Collective Limited

• TaskUs Inc.

• Sprinklr Inc.

• Yext Inc.

• Bazaarvoice Inc.

• Trustpilot Group plc

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation Sector?

Major firms involved in the AI-assisted product review regulation market are focusing on creating advanced technological solutions such as AI-produced summary paragraphs. These aim to make review analysis simpler, foster credibility, and spotlight major product insights for customers. AI-produced summary paragraphs generate brief, automated summaries of client reviews, emphasizing important product characteristics, overall mood, and commonly pointed out aspects. For example, in December 2023, US-based e-commerce firm, Amazon.com Inc., unveiled an AI-produced review highlight feature. This feature creates a brief summary paragraph on product details pages, underscoring important product characteristics and client feelings frequently mentioned in confirmed purchase reviews. This AI-produced review highlight enables customers to quickly grasp what most people appreciate or dislike about a product without going through multiple individual reviews. It also allows for review filtering by specific characteristics, such as user-friendliness, leading to quicker and more informed decision-making.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced product review moderation market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Electronic-Commerce, Retail, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Online Marketplaces, Brand Websites, Third-Party Platforms, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Sentiment Analysis Tools, Natural Language Processing Solutions, Automated Review Filtering Systems, Reputation Management Platforms, Fraudulent Review Detection Solutions

2) By Services: Managed Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Product Review Moderation, North America stood out as the leading region in market size for the prior year of 2024. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report encompasses an analysis of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

