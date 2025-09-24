Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Market Expanding With $4.81 Billion at 26.1% CAGR by 2029

Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for API security testing tools has seen a dramatic increase recently. The market value, which is projected to be at $1.50 billion in 2024, is expected to climb to $1.90 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 26.6%. Driving factors for this growth during the historic period include surging demand for digital upgrades, increasing necessities for cloud-based solutions, higher adoptions of microservices structures, a focus on improving customer interactions, and the mounting significance of data-centric decision making.

The market size of application programming interface (API) security testing tools is anticipated to undergo rapid expansion in the forthcoming years. It's forecasted to increase to $4.81 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. This growth during the forecast period is a result of the rising use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, a heightened focus on partner ecosystem development, an increasing requirement for application interconnectivity, stricter regulatory compliance and security standards, and open banking and fintech solutions becoming more mainstream. Main trends for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of cloud computing platforms, progress in microservices architecture, the evolution of mobile and web applications, real-time data analytics incorporation, and advancements in the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Market?

The growth of the application programming interface (API) security testing tools market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating frequency of cyberattacks. These cyberattacks, intending to cause harm, disruption, or unauthorized access to digital systems, networks, or data, are multiplying owing to the rise in digitalization. This digitization is relentlessly providing attackers with more targets and chances to manipulate vulnerabilities. API security testing tools assist in mitigating these cyber threats by spotting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations inside APIs. They protect confidential data by stopping unauthorized access, guaranteeing secure interaction between applications and fortifying overall cyber security protections. For instance, an Israel-based cyber security firm, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported in July 2024 that cyberattacks on corporate networks are surging with a 30% growth rate in weekly attacks in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same timeframe in 2023 and a 25% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024. Hence, the escalating frequency of cyberattacks is propelling the growth of the API security testing tools market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Market?

Major players in the Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Qualys Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• Synopsys Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Industry?

Key players in the API (application programming interface) security testing tools sector are focusing on technological advancements like custom scan discovery to improve their ability to detect vulnerabilities in APIs and thereby strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. Custom scan discovery is a feature or technology that allows security tools to automatically identify, chart, and analyze all current and new APIs in a given environment. This enables thorough and targeted vulnerability testing. For example, in September 2022, StackHawk Inc., a US-based software firm, introduced its Deeper API Security Test Coverage. This allows developers to carry out extensive, quick, and all-inclusive security testing throughout the entire API layer, addressing issues often overlooked by traditional tools. It incorporates custom scan discovery and blends seamlessly with existing developer workflows, using realistic test data and bespoke scripts to reveal vulnerabilities like broken authorization and sensitive data exposure. It enables businesses to securely launch their APIs with confidence by automating exhaustive testing early and regularly within the software development lifecycle, thereby significantly reducing security risks.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Market Segments

The application programming interfaces security testing tools market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Static Application Security Testing, Dynamic Application Security Testing, Interactive Application Security Testing, Runtime Application Self-Protection

2( By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Retail, Government, Other Endusers

Subsegments:

1) By Static Application Security Testing: Source Code Analysisl, Bytecode Analysis, Binary Code Analysis

2) By Dynamic Application Security Testing: Web Application Testing, Mobile Application Testing, Cloud Application Testing

3) By Interactive Application Security Testing: Agent Based Testing, Hybrid Application Testing, Instrumentation Based Testing

4) By Runtime Application Self Protection: Application Behavior Monitoring, Policy Enforcement, Threat Detection And Mitigation

Which Regions Are Dominating The Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Market Landscape?

In the year given in the Application Programming Interfaces Security Testing Tools Global Market Report 2025, North America was recognized as the leading region. Its growth prospects are projected to be strong. Other regions thoroughly analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

