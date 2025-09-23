Building decentralized communities through peer-led social nodes.

Integration of Grok enhances personalization and discovery within decentralized creator ecosystems.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, announced the integration of Grok intelligence to enhance real-time creator engagement. The upgrade empowers communities and creators with adaptive personalization tools that evolve with user behavior.Grok intelligence provides context-aware discovery, ensuring that creators can connect with audiences more effectively while users enjoy curated, relevant content. This integration represents a leap forward in transparency and personalization for decentralized engagement.By embedding Grok, Imagen Network reinforces its mission of combining adaptive AI with blockchain scalability. The development strengthens its ecosystem, ensuring creators and communities have access to real-time tools that support meaningful connections.About Imagen Network (IMAGE)Imagen Network is a decentralized AI platform focused on creator empowerment, blockchain interoperability, and adaptive personalization. By merging intelligent discovery with scalable infrastructure, Imagen delivers transparent and community-led social ecosystems for Web3.

