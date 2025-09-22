Free Fishing Weekend set for Sept. 27-28

SANTA FE – Anglers can fish for free in New Mexico on Sept. 28-29, as part of the state’s Free Fishing Weekend.

Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29, which is also National Hunting and Fishing Day across the United States of America. All anglers must observe bag limits and all other rules and regulations. For more information, please visit the Department’s website.

“This is a great time to take your family fishing and teach them a skill that will provide a lifetime of enjoyment,” said Mike Sloane, director for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

Check out the video below to find out more on the importance of keeping youth, especially girls, involved in the sport. Take advantage of Free Fishing Weekend to get your family and our youth back on the water!

The Department has online resources to help you plan the perfect outing. With weekly fishing reports, an interactive fishing map, and fishing conditions by water body and species at your fingertips, a great fishing trip for you and your family awaits!