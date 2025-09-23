CSL Metro to Host 2025 Annual Spiritual Living Retreat with Rev. Dr. Trish Hall

The retreat will mark CSL Metro’s 10th anniversary of “Spirit Without Walls” and feature programs fostering reflection, connection, and renewal.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Spiritual Living (CSL) Metro is pleased to announce its 2025 Annual Spiritual Living Retreat , Soul Connections, being held October 17–19, 2025, at the Bolger Center in Potomac, Maryland. The Retreat Master for this year’s event is visionary and spiritual leader, Rev. Dr. Trish Hall – who during this retreat will lead attendees through a series of guided meditations, facilitated dialogues and spiritual reflection.“Rev. Dr. Trish has touched countless lives with her teachings,” said Rev. Jackie LaBarre, Senior Minister and Spiritual Director of CSL Metro. “Her presence at this year’s retreat will offer our community an extraordinary opportunity to deepen spiritually while celebrating our enduring connections.”This year’s retreat also marks two significant milestones for CSL Metro:-- The organization’s tenth anniversary of “Spirit Without Walls,” its decade-long commitment to serving a broader geographic audience through online programs, classes, and community connection.-- The installation of Rev. Jackie LaBarre as CSL Metro’s new Senior Minister and Spiritual Director, which will take place during the retreat.“CSL Metro was founded to provide an inclusive spiritual home that transcends geography,” Rev. Jackie LaBarre adds. “This retreat is both a celebration of our past ten years and a steppingstone into the next chapter of our community’s growth.”Additional programming highlights include alumni gatherings, interactive spiritual workshops, and a Sunday service that will be broadcast live to CSL Metro’s extended online community. See registration details Event Details:-- Event: 2025 Annual Spiritual Living Retreat – Soul Connections-- Dates: October 17–19, 2025-- Location: The Bolger Center, Potomac, MD-- Retreat Master: Rev. Dr. Trish Hall-- Special Event: Installation of Rev. Jackie LaBarre as Senior Minister and Spiritual DirectorRegistration and LodgingRetreat registration is now open. Attendees must register for the event first. Then a separate email will be sent about how to reserve your rooms at our special rate with the Bolger Center. Multiple ticket purchases and additional financial support options are available.About CSL MetroFounded in 2015, CSL Metro is a spiritual community rooted in the principles of Ernest Holmes and the Science of Mind philosophy. The organization provides spiritual education, worship, and community engagement through both digital platforms and in-person gatherings, serving participants across the United States and beyond. For more information, visit www.cslmetro.org About the Bolger CenterSurrounded by 43 acres of manicured grounds, lush gardens, and rolling Maryland countryside, Bolger Center, a conference hotel, is in Potomac, Maryland. Located in close proximity to Bethesda and Rockville, it is central to all three DC airports. This 411-room historic venue is ideal for retreats, milestones, and meetings. For more information, visit www.bolgercenter.com

