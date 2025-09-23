Properties By Preston Expands to 718+ Rentals Nationwide

Properties by Preston Logo

Properties By Preston grows from 1 unit to 718+ mid-term rentals in 2 years, reshaping flexible housing across 14 U.S. states.

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Properties By Preston, a boutique rental company specializing in fully furnished mid-term housing, has announced an extraordinary milestone: expanding from just one unit in 2023 to more than 718 mid-term multi-unit rentals in only two years. With a growing presence across 14 U.S. states, the company is redefining how travelers, professionals, and families find housing solutions that balance comfort, flexibility, and convenience.

Founded by real estate investor Yossi Schwarz, Properties By Preston was born from a simple vision: to create rental options that feel like home while offering the flexibility today’s renters demand. After experiencing the challenges of traveling with his own family, Schwarz recognized the need for alternatives to cramped hotel rooms and rigid long-term leases. His solution was a portfolio of high-quality, fully furnished rentals designed for stays of 30 days or more.

“Travelers want more than just a bed,” said Yossi Schwarz, Founder and CEO of Properties By Preston. “They want space, comfort, and flexibility. Our growth proves that people are seeking a better way to stay, and we’ve built a system that makes it possible at scale.”

Growth Story

- 2023: Launched with a single property.

- 2025: Surpassed 718 active listings in 14 states.

- Future Goal: On track to expand to 2,000 units by the end of 2026.

This rapid growth is fueled by a replicable system for deploying multi-unit properties. Each apartment is fully furnished and strategically located near shopping, dining, and public transportation, offering both convenience and lifestyle appeal. Guests include traveling nurses, university students, insurance-displaced families, and remote workers seeking longer stays without long-term commitments.

The Properties By Preston Experience

Each unit is designed with comfort and modern living in mind. Properties typically feature:

- Spacious floor plans and high-end finishes

- Hotel-style amenities such as gyms, pools, and wellness areas

- Smart home conveniences, private parking, and secure access

- Proximity to key city centers, restaurants, and transit options

This combination of amenities and flexibility allows Properties By Preston to bridge the gap between traditional hotels and long-term leases, delivering the best of both worlds.

Looking Ahead

The company shows no signs of slowing down. With 50 to 100 new units being added each month, Properties By Preston is well on its way to reshaping the mid-term rental market nationwide.

About Properties By Preston

Properties By Preston is a fast-growing rental company offering fully furnished apartments designed for 30+ day stays. With a presence across 14 U.S. states and hundreds of listings, the company combines the comfort of home with the flexibility modern travelers need. Properties By Preston serves a diverse clientele, including traveling professionals, students, and families seeking mid-term housing solutions. For more information, visit www.propertiesbypreston.com.

