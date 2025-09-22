Press Releases

09/22/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Preliminary Injunction Granted in Orsted Challenge to Baseless Revolution Wind Stop Work Order

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement after the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a preliminary injunction blocking the baseless stop work order that had halted construction of Revolution Wind, allowing work on the project to resume immediately. The preliminary injunction was granted in the case filed by Orsted. A parallel challenge filed by Connecticut and Rhode Island is pending in U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, where the states have also sought a preliminary injunction.

“This is a major win for Connecticut workers and for Connecticut families who need this project on track now so it can start to drive down our unaffordable energy bills. The court today unequivocally affirmed what we all have seen since this baseless stop work order was first issued. The Trump Administration’s erratic action was the height of arbitrary and capricious, and failed to satisfy any statutory provisions needed to halt work on a fully approved and nearly complete project. It was not a close call,” said Attorney General Tong. “The Trump Administration should see the writing on the wall with this decision and drop its defense of their indefensible actions. Every day that this project is stymied is a day of lost employment, another day of unaffordable energy costs, and another day burning fossil fuels when American-made clean energy is within reach.”

Located fifteen nautical miles off the coast of Rhode Island, Revolution Wind is a wind energy facility expected to deliver enough electricity to the New England grid to power 350,000 homes, or 2.5 percent of the region’s electricity supply beginning in 2026. Revolution Wind is projected to save Connecticut and Rhode Island ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars over 20 years. The Revolution Wind project supports over 2,500 jobs nationwide in the construction, operations, shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors, including over 1,000 union construction jobs. The project has been vetted and approved through every layer of the federal and state regulatory process and is supported by binding contracts and legal mandates. Construction is nearly complete.

The August 22 stop work order issued by the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management (BOEM) did not identify any violation of law or imminent threat to safety. The order abstractly cites BOEM’s authority under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA), ordering the stop so that the agency may address unidentified “concerns.” No explanation was provided.

Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Cheney, Special Assistant Attorney General Jessica Gibree, Deputy Associate Attorney General Matthew Levine, Chief of the Environment Section, Deputy Solicitor General Evan O’Roark and Solicitor General Michael Skold are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov