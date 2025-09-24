The Flyover Raises Over $2 Million in Recent Weeks, Surpassing 1,350 Investors

With nearly three million readers, state editions, new podcast, The Flyover is America’s fastest growing reader-supported media network

As our campaign continues, The Flyover invites even more Americans to become co-owners of The Flyover and shape the future of U.S. news.” — Guy Short, founder of The Flyover

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Flyover—the fastest growing reader-supported media platform—announced that the company has raised over $2 million in its ongoing Regulation CF crowdfunding campaign, welcoming more than 1,350 individual investors in just over one month (with the average individual investment exceeding $1,500). Additionally, The Flyover has secured another $1.8 million in its investment funnel from funders who have started but not yet completed the investment process. The media platform’s fundraising goal is $5 million this Regulation CF investment round, with crowdfunding success expected in the coming months.

The Flyover’s crowdfunding success to date is exceptionally rare. Most Reg CF campaigns fall well short of the $5 million figure, often raising six-figure sums alone over much longer investment periods. However, The Flyover has raised over $2 million in recent weeks on the back of unprecedented reader interest. The media network ranks among the top one percent of media startups by performance and investor response, hitting the following milestones:

Reach: Almost three million highly engaged readers

Expansion: 11 national and state-specific newsletter editions, in addition a new podcast

Profitability: 80 percent gross margins and 24 percent net income

The Flyover hit its growth metrics in record time, expanding its reach to nearly 2.7 million readers in a span of 27 months, while reaching a $6 million annual run rate that has positioned the media company for long-term financial success. Given that most start-ups fail and two-thirds never show a positive return, The Flyover has revolutionized the highly competitive media space with a sustainable business model. Amid mass layoffs within journalism, it takes most media start-ups years to achieve profitability (if they ever do), whereas The Flyover became profitable after just two short years.

The Flyover goes beyond the coasts to bring readers, listeners, and viewers bias-free news from the heart of America. In response to growing distrust in the mainstream media, The Flyover cuts through the noise with an unbiased perspective that is grounded and honest, delivering the highest-quality headlines to everyday Americans. For tens of millions of Americans, Flyover values is a badge of honor, as it is for The Flyover. The media network’s core consumers are avid news readers who wish to consume relevant content but reject corporate media bias in New York, Washington, D.C., and other major urban areas.

“Surpassing $2 million raised—with over 1,000 individual reader-investors—in just over a month affirms what we already knew: Americans are hungry for common-sense news they can trust, and they trust The Flyover,” said Guy Short, founder of The Flyover. “This isn’t just a funding milestone; it is proof of a national movement, and we are proud to be building a media platform that is truly unbiased, reader-driven, and financially sustainable. State by state, we look forward to continuing our rapid growth and meeting news consumers wherever they may be reading, listening, or viewing. As our campaign continues, The Flyover invites even more Americans to become co-owners of The Flyover and shape the future of U.S. news."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.