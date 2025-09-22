Superior Appliance Sales & Service has provided trusted appliance repair in Issaquah for over 40 years with expert service and reliability.

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Appliance Sales & Service, an appliance repair business established in 1982, continues operations providing technical repair services for residential appliances in Issaquah, Washington and surrounding areas. The company has maintained continuous operations in the local appliance service market for 43 years, representing sustained business presence in the Greater Seattle Eastside region.The company operates from its location at 13115 248th Ave SE, Issaquah, WA 98027, with standard business hours from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. According to Yelp business records, Superior Appliance Sales & Service opened a storefront in 1985 to sell new appliances alongside its repair services, expanding operations three years after initial establishment.Superior Appliance Sales & Service provides comprehensive repair services across three primary residential appliance categories. Washing machine repair services address technical issues including water leakage problems, spin cycle imbalances, and diagnostic error code resolution. The company's technicians handle mechanical failures affecting wash cycle operations and water management systems within these units.Dryer repair services encompass multiple technical problems including heating element failures, noise-related mechanical issues, extended drying cycle problems, and mid-cycle operational interruptions. Service technicians address ventilation system problems, thermal management failures, and drum mechanism malfunctions affecting normal dryer operations.Refrigeration repair services cover cooling system malfunctions, temperature regulation problems, water leakage issues, and component repairs including compressors, thermostats, and defrost systems. The company services both standard refrigerator units and freezer systems, addressing issues related to temperature control, ice production, and water dispensing mechanisms.The company maintains service capabilities across multiple major appliance manufacturers including Whirlpool, General Electric, Samsung, LG, Maytag, and Frigidaire. According to the company website, licensed technicians use factory-authorized replacement parts for all repair work performed. The business displays service authorization for twelve major appliance brands on its website, indicating broad manufacturer compatibility for repair services.Superior Appliance Sales & Service operates as a licensed and bonded equipment specialist in Washington State. The company maintains required state licensing for appliance repair services and carries bonding coverage as mandated by state regulations for equipment service providers.Emergency repair services are available through the business, with same-day service appointments offered based on technician availability and scheduling constraints. The company provides urgent repair response for appliance failures requiring immediate attention, subject to geographic proximity and service capacity.The company's service coverage area includes Issaquah and surrounding Eastside communities, with documented service extension to Renton and Maple Valley areas. Additional service coverage includes communities within the greater Issaquah region, with proximity-based service availability determined by location distance from the company's base operations.Service appointments are scheduled by contacting the business at (425) 392-4537 during regular business hours. The company maintains standard telephone-based appointment scheduling with customer service representatives available during posted business hours.According to Puget Sound Consumers' Checkbook data referenced on the company website, 89 percent of surveyed customers provided superior overall ratings for the company's repair services. The business maintains an established online presence with 22 customer reviews documented on Yelp platform and 49 neighborhood endorsements recorded on Nextdoor community platform.Superior Appliance Sales & Service implements a stated guarantee policy on repair work performed and maintains compliance with manufacturer warranty requirements where applicable. The company website references a "100% no-hassle guarantee" on repair services provided to customers.The business model combines repair services with appliance sales operations, though repair services represent the primary business focus according to website content. The company's service approach emphasizes technical expertise through certified technician staff and factory-authorized parts utilization.Superior Appliance Sales & Service has operated continuously in the Issaquah appliance service market since 1982, representing sustained local market presence through multiple decades of business operations. The company's operational longevity indicates established customer base and ongoing market demand for appliance repair services in the region.The business serves the residential appliance repair market segment in King County, Washington, with specific focus on the Eastside communities surrounding Issaquah. Service delivery model emphasizes same-day response capability and emergency repair availability for urgent appliance failures.Superior Appliance Sales & Service maintains its operational base in Issaquah while extending service coverage to surrounding communities based on geographic proximity and service logistics. The company's four-decade operational history represents continuity in local appliance service provision.For additional information about Superior Appliance Sales & Service operations and repair services, visit the company website at https://superior-appliances.com/

