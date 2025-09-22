Brian Lockhart of Automotive Service Equipment Shares Fleet Garage Lift Solutions in HelloNation

Brian Lockhart of Automotive Service Equipment

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What type of vehicle lift is best suited for servicing large fleet trucks and extended vans? Brian Lockhart of Automotive Service Equipment in Torrington, Connecticut, shares expert insight on the subject in a detailed feature published by HelloNation. His guidance helps fleet managers understand how the right lift system improves efficiency, technician safety, and overall fleet readiness. Click here to read the full article. According to Lockhart, choosing the right vehicle lift for fleet maintenance involves more than simply selecting a model that can bear the weight. It requires a close look at garage layout, lifting capacity, daily workflow, and vehicle dimensions. He points out that mobile column lifts are a flexible choice for space-conscious shops, offering the ability to reposition columns and store them when not in use. This adaptability makes them ideal for changing fleet sizes or seasonal shifts in service demand.For shops dealing with long-wheelbase vans and delivery trucks, four-post lifts provide stability and even weight distribution. These lifts are especially useful for undercarriage inspections and wheel alignments due to their drive-on design and minimal repositioning requirements. Meanwhile, heavy-duty in-ground lifts offer the highest lifting power and an uncluttered workspace, making them a strong option for high-volume service centers handling utility trucks or transit vehicles.Lockhart emphasizes that lift selection should never be an afterthought. Failing to match a lift to a fleet’s operational demands can slow down service and increase long-term wear on both equipment and vehicles. He recommends a comprehensive approach that includes evaluating maneuverability, technician access, and adherence to lift installation and safety training protocols. By making informed decisions, fleet operators can create safer, more productive environments for both vehicles and technicians.The complete article, What’s the Best Vehicle Lift for Servicing Large Fleet Trucks and Vans? , provides detailed comparisons of commercial vehicle lifts and outlines key considerations for any shop looking to invest in long-term fleet service equipment.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

