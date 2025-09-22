Estate Planning Attorney Nicole Fenz Explains the Importance of a Health Care Proxy in HelloNation

Nicole Fenz of Law Office of Nicole E. Fenz

What is a health care proxy, and why should every adult have one?

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is a health care proxy, and why should every adult have one? In an article published by HelloNation , attorney Nicole Fenz of the Law Office of Nicole E. Fenz in Lancaster, New York, provides clear guidance on this vital legal document. She explains that a health care proxy allows someone you trust to make medical decisions on your behalf if you are unable to do so yourself, a safeguard that applies to people of all ages.Fenz points out that medical emergencies are not limited to the elderly. Anyone can face unexpected circumstances where they cannot communicate their wishes. Without a health care proxy, family members may encounter confusion or even legal barriers when trying to make urgent decisions. Hospitals may also be restricted in what information they can share without legal authorization, which can add stress during a crisis.By naming a trusted person as a proxy, individuals ensure that their preferences guide their medical care. This simple but important step prevents uncertainty and ensures clarity. As Fenz highlights, designating a proxy spares loved ones from difficult debates and ensures that one clear voice speaks on behalf of the patient.The article also notes that a health care proxy is often part of a larger group of legal tools known as advance directives. These may include a living will or do-not-resuscitate order, which together form a comprehensive plan for medical care. Establishing these directives provides both the individual and their family with peace of mind, knowing that decisions will reflect the patient’s values and instructions.Importantly, Fenz emphasizes that health care proxies are not only for people in declining health. Adults who are young, single, or raising families can all benefit from having this protection in place. Life is unpredictable, and having a proxy ensures that emergencies are managed according to the patient’s wishes rather than leaving loved ones to make guesses under pressure.Creating a health care proxy is a straightforward process, but its impact is significant. By completing this document, adults of any age can take a responsible step toward securing their future care. The reassurance it provides extends beyond the individual to their entire support system, reducing conflict and easing the burden in times of crisis.Fenz’s message is that making this decision today protects your voice for tomorrow. It ensures that in moments of uncertainty, your medical care follows the path you have chosen. She urges adults not to overlook this simple yet powerful document, which can make all the difference in an emergency. What Is a Health Care Proxy and Why Every Adult Needs One provides Nicole Fenz’s professional perspective on this crucial issue. As she explains, taking time to create a health care proxy is one of the most important legal steps an adult can make to ensure their wishes are respected and their loved ones are supported.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.