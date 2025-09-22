Bitpace Names Nana Yaw Owusu Banahene as Head of Sales, Africa to Accelerate Regional Growth

Appointment aims to strengthen Bitpace’s presence in Africa with tailored global payment solutions for complex businesses.

Nana’s expertise in managing complex commercial environments and cross-border payments will allow Bitpace to deliver market-specific solutions and deepen our presence in the region.” — Anıl Öncü, CEO of Bitpace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitpace , a leading global payment gateway provider, has appointed Nana Yaw Owusu Banahene, an expert in B2B cross-border payments, as Head of Sales, Africa. Based in Accra, Ghana, Banahene will lead Bitpace’s expansion into African markets, supporting complex businesses and operating models across the region.With a strong track record in business strategy, management and leadership, digital transformation, and risk management, Owusu Banahene will focus on driving regional sales initiatives, building strategic partnerships, and enabling African enterprises to adopt secure and efficient B2B payment solutions.Anil Oncu, CEO of Bitpace, said:"Africa is one of the most dynamic growth regions for digital payments, and we see significant opportunities to support its diverse business landscape. Nana’s expertise in managing complex commercial environments and cross-border payments, combined with his strategic vision, will allow Bitpace to deliver market-specific solutions and deepen our presence in the region. His appointment is a critical step in our global expansion plans."Banahene has held senior roles in the financial services and digital payment sectors, working with multinational organisations to align sales, operational, and risk management strategies for measurable growth. His experience in navigating varied regulatory environments and leading cross-functional teams positions him to address the unique challenges and opportunities within African markets.Commenting on his appointment, Owusu Banahene said:"Bitpace’s ability to simplify global payments for businesses is a game-changer for Africa’s rapidly evolving economies. I am excited to lead the company’s sales strategy in the region, building partnerships that empower businesses to transact globally with speed, security, and transparency."In his new role, Owusu Banahene will grow Bitpace’s client base across diverse African markets, develop tailored payment solutions for industries with complex needs, strengthen strategic alliances with regional and international partners, and ensure regulatory compliance while promoting innovation in payment systems.Bitpace’s expansion into Africa reflects its commitment to enabling businesses worldwide to embrace the benefits of cross-border payment solutions. The company continues to enhance its offering with scalable and compliant solutions that support international payments and digital transformation.About BitpaceBitpace is a crypto payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace’s payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their clients with fewer volatility or liquidity risks. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in over 70 crypto and 40 fiat currencies for the e-commerce, finance, and real estate sectors. Get paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more established cryptocurrencies with the Bitpace crypto payment gateway.

