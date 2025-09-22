Seed Market to Pronounce $105.3 Billion by 2031, with a 4.5% CAGR | Growth and Industry Opportunities

Seed Market by Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seed market size was accounted for $58.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $105.3 billion by 2031, and growing with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.Modernization of agriculture, rise in need to boost food production, and increase in use of biofuels and animal feed have boosted the growth of the global seed market. However, lower acceptance of genetically modified crops hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in use of waste land for agricultural purposes and surge in accommodative regulatory stance would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2384 Low acceptance of genetically modified (GM) crops in some regions, such as Europe, varying climatic conditions, and extensive research & prolonged approval time involved in the development of improved seed varieties having novel traits limit the seed market growth. Introduction of new technologies that offer potential benefits over conventional ones, improvement in seed replacement rate (SRR), and increase in demand for various crops in emerging economies are factors anticipated to provide opportunities for seed market expansion.A small embryonic plant enclosed within a protective covering is known as a seed. Seed serves various functions for plants, such as nourishment of the embryo, dispersal to a new location, and dormancy during unfavorable conditions. Timely availability of high-quality seeds in appropriate quantity determines the strength and health of agricultural economy. Sophistication of seed technologies such as seed pelleting, rise in usage of biofuels & animal feed, and increasingly accommodative regulatory stance are major factors that drive the seed market industry growth. Global population is estimated to reach 9 billion by 2050, and is expected to require twice the food, which is predicted to be produced from constant land area. More production is anticipated to be accomplished from less land only by using the combination of quality seeds, quality inputs, and enhancing farm practices.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seed-market/purchase-options The seed market is segmented on the basis of type, crop, availability, seed treatment, seed trait, and geography. By type, the market is classified into genetically modified (GM) seed and conventional seed. On the basis of crop, it is bifurcated into field crops and fruits & vegetable crops. The field crops segment is divided into cotton, corn, rice, wheat, millet, sunflower, and sorghum. The fruits & vegetable crops segment is further classified into tomato, okra, chili, melon, gourds, cauliflower, cabbage, cucumber, and others (eggplant, pumpkin, radish, and carrot). On the basis of availability, the market is categorized into commercial seeds and saved seeds. On the basis of seed treatment, it is classified into treated and untreated. On the basis of seed trait, it is divided into herbicide tolerant, insecticide resistant, and other stacked traits. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The genetically modified (GM) seed segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the seed market forecast period. Crops produced using genetically modified (GM) seeds are of enhanced quality and contain additional amount of nutrients in them.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2384 By region, the seed industry across LAMEA, followed by North America, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is due to availability of land & water, enhanced soil quality, and favorable climatic conditions. However, the Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market, owing to food security agenda in the developing countries and shifting of young generation from rural areas to urban areas.Major market playersAdvanta LimitedBayer CropScience AGDLF Seeds A/SDOW Agrosciences LLCE.I. Du Pont De Nemours and CompanyGroupe Limagrain Holding SAKWS AGLand O' Lakes, Inc.Sakata Seed CorporationSyngenta AGTrending Reports:Oilseeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oilseeds-market Millet Seeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/millet-seeds-market-A14235 Alfalfa Seeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alfalfa-seeds-market-A41868

