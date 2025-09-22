Trade Genie Unveils SmartSpreads: A Sharper, Smarter Way to Trade Vertical Debit Spreads

Trade Genie

Risk-defined Bull Call & Bear Put signals—clear entries, defined exits, and weekly opportunities for serious traders.

SmartSpreads is about precision and discipline. We’re giving traders clear entries, defined risk, and a cleaner path to decision-making—no guesswork, just structure.” — Noshee Khan

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Genie, a trusted leader in premium options trading signals, is proud to announce the official launch of SmartSpreads — the next evolution of its popular Vertical Spread Service. SmartSpreads delivers expertly curated Bull Call and Bear Put spread opportunities , designed for intermediate to advanced traders who are ready to trade smarter in any market.“SmartSpreads is more than a new name — it’s a bold step forward in our mission to help traders navigate volatile markets with confidence and precision,” said Noshee Khan, founder of Trade Genie. “We’re raising the bar with focused, risk-defined strategies that give our subscribers a real edge.”Why SmartSpreads?SmartSpreads is built for traders who already know the basics — and are ready to take their strategy to the next level. Whether the market moves up or down, SmartSpreads delivers directional debit spreads with clear entry points, defined risk/reward, and a performance-first mindset.Subscribers get:• Exact trade setups — including strike prices, expiration dates, and market rationale Risk-managed strategies with known maximum loss and gain before you enter the trade• High-conviction ideas, filtered for quality and backed by technical and market insight• Weekly alerts aligned with current market trends for consistent opportunity flowWith SmartSpreads, you get clarity, control, and consistency — everything serious traders need in today’s fast-moving markets.A Smarter Experience for Seasoned TradersThis rebrand reflects more than a name change — it’s a shift toward a sharper, more performance-driven experience, tailored for traders who understand the mechanics of vertical debit spreads and hold at least Level 2 options approval with their broker.About Trade GenieFor over 15 years, Trade Genie has been a trusted source of options trading strategies and expert guidance for both retail and professional traders. Founded by veteran trader and educator Noshee Khan, Trade Genie is known for its actionable alerts, transparent communication, and unwavering commitment to helping traders succeed through disciplined, rules-based strategies.Thousands of traders have turned to Trade Genie to sharpen their edge — and now, with SmartSpreads, the path to smarter trading has never been clearer.

