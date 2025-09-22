Blood Purification Equipment Market is projected to reach $23.93billion by 2027

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blood Purification Equipment Market TrendsAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Blood Purification Equipment Market by Product Type, Indication and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”the global blood purification equipment market size was valued at $14.62billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.93billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10668 Rise in prevalence of metabolic & immune disorders and surge in incidences of diabetes & hypertension drive the growth of the global blood purification equipment market. However, health risks and high costs regarding blood purification equipment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, changes in preference of patients for home hemodialysis (HDD) and advancements in blood purification techniques present new opportunities in the coming years.Blood from the patient’s body is circulated through an external equipment or device for removal of toxin, endotoxin, or impurities and is returned to the patient’s body with the help of blood collection tubing. This process is termed as blood purification. Nowadays, blood purification technique is widely used for treating several disorders that are refractory to traditional therapies, such as surgeries and drug administration. Blood purification works by eliminating pathogenic agents and toxins from blood using numerous other bio-separation procedures such as filtration, dialysis or adsorption.The portable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product type, the portable segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global blood purification equipment market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to advantages such as less space utilization and ease of movement in critical care units. The research also analyzes the stationary segment.Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10668 The dialysis centers segment to maintain its lead position by 2027Based on end user, the dialysis centers segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global blood purification equipment market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2027. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to preference of patients to receive blood purification through dialysis treatments and services offered in dialysis centers. The report also discusses the segments including hospitals & clinics and others.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to continue its dominant position by 2027Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global blood purification equipment market, and is expected to continue its dominant position by 2027. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in awareness regarding advanced blood purification equipment among healthcare professionals & patients, development of healthcare infrastructure, and high prevalence of metabolic & immune-related disorders in the region.Leading market playersAsahi Kasei CorporationB. Braun Melsungen AGBaxter International Inc.Fresenius SE and Co. KGaAHealthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.Infomed SAJafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.Kaneka Corporation, Nikkiso Co, ltd.SWS Medical Group𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:Allied Market Research projects the behavioral rehabilitation market to reach $777.2 billion worldwide by 2033Microsurgery Market is growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2033𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

