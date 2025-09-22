- Docket Number:
- FDA-2025-D-0918
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Malaria: Developing Drugs for Treatment.” The purpose of this draft guidance is to assist sponsors in the overall development program for drug and biological products for the treatment of malaria, caused by clinically relevant Plasmodium species.
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2025-D-0918.