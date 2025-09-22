Global Glyphosate Market to Reach US$15,422.61 million by 2032, Driven by GM Crop Expansion & Agrochemical Demand

glyphosate market

Rising GM crop acreage, conservation tillage, and Asia-Pacific adoption fuel robust growth in the global glyphosate herbicide market.

Glyphosate remains a key tool in modern agriculture. Innovation, bio-based solutions, and emerging market demand will sustain growth despite regulatory challenges.” — DataM Intelligence

The global glyphosate market has become one of the most crucial segments of the agrochemical industry, primarily due to its widespread use as a systemic, broad-spectrum herbicide. Glyphosate is widely adopted in large-scale agricultural operations, especially for genetically modified (GM) crops that tolerate herbicide applications without damaging the main crop. According to DataM Intelligence, the global glyphosate market reached US$9,507.88 million in 2024 and is projected to hit US$15,422.61 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period (2025–2032). The surge in global food demand, coupled with the adoption of conservation tillage practices and the expansion of GM crop acreage, are among the strongest growth drivers. Asia-Pacific and North America lead the market, but for different reasons. North America dominates due to extensive GM crop cultivation and advanced agricultural practices, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid adoption due to government support for higher yields, expanding commercial farming, and rising food security concerns. Among segments, the agricultural application is the clear leader, as glyphosate is indispensable in soybean, corn, cotton, and wheat farming across major economies like the U.S., Brazil, and Argentina.Key Highlights from the Report➤ Global glyphosate market size projected to reach US$15,422.61 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.23%.➤ Agricultural applications remain the largest segment, fueled by expanding GM crop acreage.➤ North America dominates consumption, with over 90% soybean and cotton acreage resistant to glyphosate.➤ Asia-Pacific emerging as a high-growth region, driven by India’s and China’s commercial farming expansion.➤ Regulatory scrutiny and bans in parts of Europe, Thailand, and Vietnam restrain market growth.➤ Rising shift toward sustainable, bio-based herbicide combinations to counter weed resistance trends.Market SegmentationThe glyphosate market is segmented by crop type, formulation, mode of action, application, and region.• By Crop Type: GM crops hold the lion’s share of demand due to glyphosate-tolerant varieties like soybeans, corn, cotton, and canola. Conventional crops use glyphosate in smaller volumes, mostly for pre-plant or pre-harvest applications.• By Formulation: Liquid formulations dominate owing to easier application and faster absorption, while dry formulations (powders/granules) are niche but preferred in certain regions for storage and stability.• By Mode of Action: Systemic herbicides remain the most significant, as glyphosate translocates throughout the plant to kill both root and shoot systems effectively.• By Application: Agriculture overwhelmingly leads, supported by conservation tillage practices and GM adoption. Non-agricultural uses—such as landscaping, forestry, and roadside vegetation management—contribute a smaller but steady share. Regional Insights North America dominates the global glyphosate market, driven by extensive adoption of herbicide-resistant GM crops, conservation tillage practices, and strong agrochemical supply chains. In the U.S., over 90% of soybean and cotton crops are glyphosate-resistant, ensuring continued reliance on the herbicide. Canada follows closely, especially in canola and wheat production.South America, particularly Brazil and Argentina, is another key region. With more than 90% of soybean and maize acreage genetically engineered to tolerate glyphosate, these countries rank among the highest consumers globally. Glyphosate’s role in large-scale commercial farming has made it a cornerstone of South American agriculture.Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising adoption in India, China, and Southeast Asia. Indian firms like UPL Ltd. and Rallis India are scaling up glyphosate portfolios to cater to rural demand during planting seasons. Government initiatives to improve productivity and food security further enhance growth prospects.Europe, however, remains a challenging market due to strict regulations. While some countries like Germany and France have announced phase-outs or restrictions, others are still debating glyphosate’s future use.Market DynamicsMarket DriversThe primary driver is the expansion of GM crop cultivation, with 209.8 million hectares grown in 2024 globally. Glyphosate’s ability to deliver broad-spectrum weed control while being crop-friendly makes it essential for modern farming. Growing global food demand, combined with conservation tillage practices, further fuels adoption.Market RestraintsStringent regulatory restrictions and bans in several countries significantly hinder growth. Health and environmental concerns—particularly links to cancer and ecological impact have led to lawsuits, consumer resistance, and stricter EU regulations. Weed resistance is another key challenge, forcing farmers to rotate herbicides and diversify their weed management strategies.Market OpportunitiesInnovation presents strong opportunities. Agrochemical companies are investing in bio-based formulations and combination herbicides to reduce resistance and environmental footprint. Emerging economies with growing food demand and favorable government policies represent untapped potential for market expansion. Reasons to Buy the Report ✔ Comprehensive analysis of global glyphosate market dynamics, trends, and forecasts. ✔ Detailed segmentation by crop type, formulation, application, and region. ✔ Insights into regulatory impacts and sustainability initiatives. ✔ Competitive landscape covering leading agrochemical companies. ✔ Identification of opportunities in high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific and South America. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) ◆ How big is the global glyphosate market in 2025? ◆ Who are the key players in the glyphosate market? ◆ What is the projected growth rate of the glyphosate market through 2032? ◆ Which region dominates glyphosate consumption worldwide? ◆ What are the major challenges facing glyphosate market growth? Company Insights Key players in the global glyphosate market include: • Bayer CropScience • Syngenta International • UPL Limited • BASF SE • Corteva Agriscience • Nutrien Ltd. • Nufarm Limited Recent Developments • In 2024, UPL Ltd. expanded its glyphosate portfolio in India to meet rising rural demand. • Bayer AG invested in research on glyphosate combinations with other herbicides to address resistance and sustainability concerns. Conclusion The glyphosate market remains a vital component of global agriculture, providing efficient weed control across millions of hectares of farmland. While facing regulatory scrutiny and environmental challenges, its role in enhancing productivity and supporting conservation tillage ensures strong demand. North America and South America continue to dominate usage, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region. With innovation in bio-based alternatives and integrated solutions, the glyphosate market is set for sustained but evolving growth through 2032.

