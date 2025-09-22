Westminster update: Sentencing Bill debates begin

Global position of English law in 2025

Read our new international data insights report.

We highlight how English and Welsh law continue to lead the world in delivering justice and economic growth.

'Hillsborough Law' to expand legal aid

The government introduced the Public Office (Accountability) Bill to the House of Commons on Tuesday 16 September. A date for the second reading is yet to be announced.

The bill proposes a legal duty of candour for public officials and authorities to prevent cover-ups like those in the Hillsborough disaster and infected blood inquiry.

It also commits to providing publicly-funded legal representation for bereaved families at inquests.

The deputy prime minister and newly appointed lord chancellor David Lammy labelled it as the largest expansion of legal aid in a decade.

We welcome this step towards greater transparency and justice, levelling the legal playing field for victims’ families.

Further investment is still needed to make sure the legal aid system can meet demand and that recommendations from public inquiries are properly implemented.

Sentencing Bill begins in the Commons

On Tuesday 16 September, the Commons held its second reading of the Sentencing Bill.

Lord chancellor David Lammy MP described the bill as a response to the prison capacity crisis and emphasised rehabilitation, reduced reoffending and public safety. He credited the Gauke Review for informing the bill.

Shadow lord chancellor Robert Jenrick MP tabled a reasoned amendment opposing the bill, arguing it would weaken public protection by allowing early release and reducing custodial sentences.

The lord chancellor defended the bill, stressing that it excludes the most serious offenders – a point contested by shadow justice minister Dr Kieran Mullan MP.

Much of the debate focused on balancing punishment, rehabilitation and safety.

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts questioned the use of “restriction zones” for offenders.

The lord chancellor clarified these would confine individuals to specific areas for victim safety, particularly in domestic abuse and stalking cases.

Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Josh Babarinde MP, Labour MPs Catherine Atkinson and Linsey Farnsworth, and the shadow lord chancellor were among those to raise concerns about the Probation Service’s capacity to manage increased demand.

Justice minister Jake Richards MP cited planned investment of £700m by 2028-29 and £8m for technology and staffing, but made no new commitments.

The bill will now move to committee stage. We will continue to monitor, engage and provide updates.

New lord chancellor takes on Justice Questions

In Justice Questions on Tuesday 16 September, new lord chancellor David Lammy responded to questions in the House of Commons.

MPs from across the political spectrum raised concerns about court delays.

The lord chancellor acknowledged the scale of the challenge and outlined several government measures, including funding for more court sitting days and taking recommendations from the Leveson Review.

We submitted evidence to this review earlier this year and continue to advocate for reforms that improve access to justice.

Turning to legal aid, Douglas McAllister (Labour) called for increased rates across the UK.

The lord chancellor highlighted recent investments and referenced the new Public Office (Accountability) Bill, which aims to expand public access to legal aid. He also restated plans to recruit more legal advisers.

We support this move alongside our ongoing campaign for fair legal aid fees to help attract and retain talent in the profession.

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst MP (Conservative) highlighted alternative dispute resolution in family court matters.

Josh Babarinde MP (Liberal Democrat) also pushed for wider discussion on the support available to families navigating the court system.

New home secretary addresses ECHR concerns

During Home Office Questions on Monday 15 September, the new home secretary Shabana Mahmood MP discussed the government’s plans to limit the application of article 8 of the ECHR.

Andrew Snowden MP (Conservative) asked about whether the Home Office has assessed the merits of not applying the Human Rights Act 1998 to immigration matters.

The home secretary highlighted opening the discussion of ECHR reform as the “balance between the human rights of illegal migrants and the wider public interest is out of kilter”.

She mentioned the government’s intention to introduce legislation limiting the application of article 8 of the ECHR, which relates to the right to private family life and has been allegedly used to complicate migrant removals.

The home secretary also made a statement on the protests and counterprotests from the previous weekend.

Mahmood highlighted the offences against officers, noting that 26 were injured and 24 protesters were arrested. She emphasised that the Union Jack “belongs to us all” and cannot be used to divide the country.

The shadow home secretary Chis Philp MP asked whether Mahmood accepts that her predecessor was moved because the government is failing on immigration.

Mahmood noted the poor track record of the previous government, stating that Labour has increased removals up to 35,000 since taking office and signed a deal with France on returns.

Coming up

As conference season approaches, we are excited to host a series of events across all conferences:

Labour Party Conference, Liverpool

Public safety, public prosperity: the case for investing in justice

Panel event with the Society of Labour Lawyers and the Bar Council

28 September 2025, 5pm to 6pm

Hilton Hotel, Grace Suite 1

Secure zone: yes – conference pass required

Conservative Party Conference, Manchester

Strong justice, strong economy: optimising our global potential

Panel event with the Society of Conservative Lawyers and the Bar Council

6 October 2025, 6pm to 7:30pm

Victoria Suite, Midland Hotel

Secure sone: yes – conference pass required

Liberal Democrats Party Conference, Bournemouth

Access to justice: rebuilding trust in a key public service

Panel event with the Bar Council

21 September 2025, 1pm to 2pm

Branksome Suite

Secure zone: yes – conference pass required

Upcoming bills

We are working closely with MPs and peers to influence a number of bills before Parliament: