Wireless Brain Sensors Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 1.6 billion by 2031 at 9.0% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Wireless Brain Sensors Market Size was Valued at USD 677.8 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.The wireless brain sensors market is being driven by several key factors. Firstly, advancements in technology have led to the development of wireless sensors that can monitor brain activity with greater accuracy and reliability. Additionally, the growing prevalence of neurological disorders and brain-related conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease is increasing the demand for brain monitoring solutions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring is fueling the demand for wireless brain sensors, enabling healthcare professionals to remotely monitor patients' brain activity. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities in the field of neurology and neuroscience are propelling market growth.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31815 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬• Emotiv Inc.• Brain Scientific• Advanced Brain Monitoring• Masimo Corporation• Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC• Quantum Sensors• the brain resource company• Neurosky Inc.• neuroelectrics.𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:The global wireless brain sensors market is analyzed across product type, application, end-user, and regions. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.By product type, the EEG devices segment held more than one-third of the global wireless brain sensors market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The MEG devices segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period. The sleep monitoring devices segment is also assessed through the study.By application, the others segment held nearly three-fourths of the global wireless brain sensors market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The Alzheimer's disease segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.3% throughout the forecast period. The traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, and sleep disorders segments are also analyzed in the report.By end-user, the research and academic institute segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The other segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The hospital and homecare settings segments are also assessed through the study.Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global wireless brain sensors market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. LAMEA, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Key Findings of the Study
• By product type, the electroencephalography (EEG) devices segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.
• By application, the others segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the Alzheimer's disease segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.
• By end user, the research and academic institute/laboratories segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the hospitals segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.
• Region-wise, North America registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:
• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
• What are the trends of this market?
• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?
• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook
• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA) 