Glass And Glass Products Market to Reach USD $249.41 Billion by 2029 at 4.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company’s Glass And Glass Products Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025

Over the last few years, there has been consistent expansion in the size of the glass and glass products market. The market forecast predicts a growth from $204.06 billion in 2024 to $211.57 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The expansion observed in the past can be credited to factors such as the growth in the architectural sector, development in the automotive industry, expansion of consumer electronics, industrialization, manufacturing needs, and the demand for renewal and replacement.

It is projected that the glass and glass products market will experience consistent growth in the coming years, with its value expected to reach $249.41 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 4.2%. The anticipated growth can be linked to factors such as eco-friendly building projects, the use of smart glass technologies, the rise of electric and self-driving vehicles, heightened safety focus, and advancements in display technologies. The future trends to watch out for include an increased preference for recycled glass, the digital transition in glass production, increased utilization of glass in the electronics sector, safety and security measures, and the phenomenon of global urbanization.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Glass And Glass Products Global Market Growth?

The advancement of the glass and glass products market is anticipated to be spurred on by the increasing demand for solar energy. Solar energy, which is the transformation of sunlight into thermal or electrical power, can be utilized to generate electricity, illuminate and warm indoor spaces, and heat water for domestic, commercial, or industrial uses. Glass's role in solar panels is crucial as it allows sunlight to pass through without absorption, and often has reflective coating on one or both sides to concentrate sunlight. Moreover, the glass in most solar panels is tempered to withstand severe weather conditions. For example, as per a study conducted by the International Energy Agency (IEA), an independent intergovernmental organization based in France, there was a 179 terawatt hours (TWh) rise in solar PV power output in 2021, totalling 1,000 TWh, marking a 22% improvement over 2020. Furthermore, annual solar PV generation is expected to approximate 7,400 terawatt hours by 2030. Consequently, the escalating demand for solar energy is fuelling the expansion of the glass and glass products market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Glass And Glass Products Market?

Major players in the Glass And Glass Products include:

• Guardian Industries Corp.

• Central Glass Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Schott AG

• China Glass Holdings Ltd.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

• Asahi Glass Company

• Corning Incorporated

• Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

• Asahi India Glass Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Glass And Glass Products Market?

The growing trend of product innovation is prominently seen in the glass and glass products market. Leading companies in this market are focusing on creating innovative solutions to make their place stronger. For example, SCHOTT AG, a Germany-based company in the glass manufacturing sector, introduced FIOLAX Pro, a sophisticated version of type I borosilicate glass tubing in October 2023. Its superior chemical composition, improved extractables and leachables profile, and hydrolytic resistance offer an optimal solution for storage of both simplistic and sophisticated pharmaceuticals. Its contribution is in line with the pharmaceutical industry's shift towards sustainable and digital solutions, including production with green energy to control carbon footprints. Moreover, it provides an online system for easy customization for packaging converters.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Glass And Glass Products Market Report?

The glass and glass products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, Basic Float Glass, Insulating Glass

2) By Distribution Channel: B2B (Business-To-Business), Specialized Stores, Super markets Or Hyper markets, E-Commerce, Other Channels

3) By Application: Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Telecommunication, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Tempered Glass: Heat-Treated Tempered Glass, Chemical-Strengthened Tempered Glass

2) By Laminated Glass: PVB (Polyvinyl Butyral) Laminated Glass, SGP (SentryGlas) laminated Glass, EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) Laminated Glass

3) By Basic Float Glass: Clear Float Glass, Colored Float Glass, Low-Iron Float Glass

4) By Insulating Glass: Double Glazing, Triple Glazing, Gas-Filled Insulating Glass

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Glass And Glass Products Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for glass and glass products. The growth projection for this region is featured prominently. The comprehensive market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

