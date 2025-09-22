Epoxy Coating Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032

Epoxy Coating Market, by Technology

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy coating market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by rising demand from building & construction, automotive & transportation, and the increasing adoption of coatings in commercial space development. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Epoxy Coating Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Powder-based) and Application (Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the market was valued at $28.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $48.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1645 Market DynamicsDrivers:- Strong demand across construction and automotive sectors- Growing use in commercial infrastructure projectsRestraints:- Availability of substitutes- Fluctuations in epoxy resin pricesOpportunities:- Emergence of high solid epoxy coatings offering enhanced performanceSegment Insights:-By Technology:- Solvent-based coatings held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and are expected to maintain dominance through 2030 due to their resistance to humidity and temperature variations during curing.- Powder-based coatings are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1%, driven by advantages such as chemical resistance, flexibility, and strong adhesion, making them suitable for applications in industrial equipment, automotive parts, and metal furniture.By Application:- Building & construction was the leading segment in 2020, contributing around two-fifths of the market, supported by widespread use in protective coatings and increased infrastructure spending in emerging economies like China and India.- Transportation is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9%, as epoxy coatings are increasingly applied for protective finishes on floors, container walls, and other transport-related components.Regional Analysis:- Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the global market in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share.- Asia-Pacific is also projected to grow at the fastest pace, with a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by strong demand from consumer electronics, transportation, industrial, and construction sectors.Key Market Players:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC- Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd.- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.- PPG Industries, Inc.- RPM International Inc.- TAO-CHUGOKU CO., LTD.- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Thermal-Chem Corporation𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/epoxy-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

