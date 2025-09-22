Polyphenol Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to Reach USD 2.7 billion by 2030

Growth in awareness of consumers toward health benefits offered by Polyphenols & preference of polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic product

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polyphenol market size was generated $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to generate $2.7 billion by 2030, and witnessing with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Growth in awareness of consumers toward health benefits offered by Polyphenols and growth in preference of polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic products drive the growth of the global polyphenol market. However, complex manufacturing process of polyphenols restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in applications of polyphenols and rise in health consciousness present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample PDF (277 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1808 As extraction of polyphenols from raw materials such as herbs, fruits, and others is difficult, technological advancements will provide a great potential for market expansion.Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in health benefits offered by polyphenol, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors that fuel the polyphenol market growth. The anti-aging properties associated with polyphenols coupled with antitumor and anti-carcinogenic properties result in their applications in cosmetics and medical sectors, respectively. In addition, brewing industries are expected witness increased consumption of polyphenols owing to their application in liquors and wines. Increase in aged population has given rise to the demand for fortified food supplements to reduce the effects of chronic diseases, which is expected to positively impact the polyphenol market.In 2020, grape seed polyphenols occupied more than half of the total polyphenol market share by revenue, owing to application in treatments of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), high blood pressure, high cholesterol and poor circulation, complications related to diabetes, nerve and eye damage, vision problem, swelling after injury or surgery, and cancer prevention. Furthermore, investments in R&D activities and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the demand for polyphenols with potential scope for expansion.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market/purchase-options has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of polyphenol fuels its demand across the globe. For instance, polyphenol helps in weight loss controls blood sugar level, lowers the risk of cardiac diseases and others. Furthermore, upsurge in geriatric population, and alarming incidence of chronic diseases have changed the eating patterns of consumers. In addition, owing to busy lifestyle and hectic schedule, consumers are now seeking for healthy drinks, which include polyphenol as a key ingredient that can help enhance their physical and mental wellness which is also one of the emerging polyphenol market trend. Thus, all these factors collectively boost the demand for polyphenol, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market, globally.The polyphenol market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, application and region. By type, it is categorized into apple, green tea, grape seed and other polyphenols. By type, the market is segmented into flavonoid, resveratrol, phenolic acid and lignin. On the basis of application the market is subdivided into functional beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements and others. A major consumer shift toward their health has been witnessed, which may increase the demand for new products in the developing market. On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1808 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe, and LAMEA.List of companies profiled of the global polyphenol industry analyzed in the research include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Aquanova AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Botaniex, Inc., Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., and CPC Ingredients Ltd.Trending Reports:Oilseeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oilseeds-market Seed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seed-market Food Authenticity Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-authenticity-market

