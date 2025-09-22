Bottled Water Market: Insights on Growth Trends and Opportunities with Key Players Driving Change

Rising bottled water adoption in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, driven by limited access to safe drinking water.

Allied Market Research (AMR) valued the global bottled water market at $301.7 billion in 2021, with projections to reach $515.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% (2022–2031).

The report provides a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis, including:
- Business segments, product portfolios, and revenue streams of leading players.
- Strategic developments such as partnerships, mergers, and product launches.
- Market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) with qualitative insights.
- Regulatory analysis, pricing strategies, and Porter's Five Forces assessment.
- Regional outlook across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The research is backed by an in-depth review of 3,500+ industry documents including product literature, annual reports, credible journals, and government publications.

Key Industry Trends:

- Health & Hygiene Awareness: Declining soda consumption and rising preference for bottled water, reinforced by government-led health campaigns in North America and Europe.
- Growing Demand in Emerging Markets: Rising bottled water adoption in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, driven by limited access to safe drinking water.
- Sustainability Focus: Regulatory measures like the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive push companies toward eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Regional Highlights:
- Asia-Pacific leads future growth with the highest projected CAGR of 7.0%, representing 27.0% of the market share in 2021.
- Countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia are driving demand, supported by low production costs and favorable investment conditions.

Companies Profiled:
- Danone
- Niagara Bottling, LLC
- Nestlé Waters
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Company
- VOSS of Norway AS
- Nongfu Spring
- Icelandic Glacial Inc.
- BlueTriton Brands, Inc.
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

