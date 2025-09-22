Electron Beam Physical Vapor Deposition Coating Market is Likely to Enjoy Remarkable Growth by 2027

Electron Beam Physical Vapor Deposition Coating Market Analysis

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, " Electron Beam Physical Vapor Deposition Coating Market by Source (Single and Multiple), and Application (Thermal Barrier Coatings, Anticorrosive coating, and Others), and End user (Automotive, Medical, Electrical & Electronics, Power, Optical, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global electron beam physical vapor deposition coating industry generated $1.8 billion, and is projected to garner $2.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4759 Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:Increase in healthcare expenditure and growth of the global electronics industry have boosted the the global electron beam physical vapor deposition coating market. However, availability of alternatives hampers the market. On the contrary, development of plasma spray-physical vapor deposition (PS-PVD) is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.The anticorrosive coating segment to manifest highest CAGR through 2027:By application, the anticorrosive coating segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to the use of EB-PVD coatings in medical and semiconductor applications. However, the thermal barrier coatings segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global electron beam physical vapor deposition coating market, owing to increase in demand for efficient aero engines and power turbines operating at higher temperatures.Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4759 The automotive segment held the largest share:By end user, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global electron beam physical vapor deposition coating market. This is owing to surge in demand for thin-film coatings for fuel-efficient automobiles. However, the medical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, due to the availability of better healthcare facilities as a result of increasing healthcare expenditure by the government.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to portray fastest CAGR through 2027:By region, the global electron beam physical vapor deposition coating market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market, due to presence of leading end users of EB-PVD coatings such as Electronics, medical, and automotive.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electron-beam-physical-vapor-deposition-ebpvd-coating-market Major market playersAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.Applied Materials Inc.Angstrom Engineering Inc.Ferrotec Holdings CorporationDenton Vacuum LLCPolyteknik ASIntlvac Thin Film CorporationSemicore Equipment Inc.PVD Products Inc.Vaksis R&D and EngineeringFor More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electron-beam-physical-vapor-deposition-coating-market-to-garner--2-8-billion-globally-by-2027-at-5-9-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301098667.html

