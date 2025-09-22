Wheat Fiber Market Thriving Worldwide Growth & Trending Business Factors & Forecast to 2030

wheat - Fiber

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wheat fiber market size was generated $864.1 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.63 billion by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers, increase in purchasing power, surge in demand for wheat fiber supplements, and rise in health & wellness trend among the target customers drive the growth of the global wheat fiber market. However, threat of counterfeit dietary supplements and variable standards & guidelines across regional regulatory bodies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing markets presents new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15190 The wheat fiber market is expected to experience significant growth owing to large number of consumers inclining toward dietary fiber products owing to personal health, environmental concerns, and animal welfare. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with wheat fiber such as benefits against chronic diseases to promote optimal health, longevity, and quality of life fuel the demand for wheat fiber in the market.Wheat fiber offers numerous health benefits and prevention of some serious diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, around 463 million people, aged between 20 and 79 years, suffered from diabetes and this number is estimated to rise up to 700 million by 2045. Moreover, around 374 million adults have higher chances of developing type 2 diabetes. This is a major factor that boosts the demand for the wheat fiber-based food among the global population. Wheat fiber helps in improving heart health, curing irritable bowel syndrome, maintaining weight, boosting immunity, and regulating blood sugar levels. All these benefits foster the consumption of wheat fiber and thereby drive the global wheat fiber market growth during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wheat-fiber-market/purchase-options Rise in population and improvement in lifestyle are the key factors that drive the growth of the wheat fiber market. Increase in purchasing power in the developing region like Asia-Pacific and LAMEA majorly boosts the sale of the wheat fiber products in this region. The change in dietary patterns among consumers along with the increase in population of urban people are the key factors that drive the growth of the wheat fiber market.Increase in hectic lifestyle of people results in less intake of fiber in the body which may give rise to various diseases related to intestine, blood sugar, obesity, and heart. The adequate amount of fiber consumption not only prevents these health risks but also helps to build strong immunity. Therefore, consumers choose wheat fiber, to fulfill the necessary requirements of fiber. This is one of the key factors that propels the demand for the wheat fiber among the global population, and hence, fosters the growth of the wheat fiber market.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15190 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global wheat fiber industry . Rise in population and improved lifestyle are the key factors that drive the growth of the wheat fiber market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for fiber-based food products in this region.Leading Market PlayersArcher-Daniels-Midland CompanyCargill, Inc.DuPont de Nemours, Inc.Grain Processing CorporationIngredion IncorporatedJ. RETTENMAIERSÖHNE GmbH Co KGRoquette FrèresSüdzucker AGSunOpta, Inc.Calyxt, Inc.Trending Reports:Dietary Fibers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dietary-fibers-market Plant-based Food Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-food-ingredients-market-A15006 Citrus Fiber Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/citrus-fiber-market-A06860

