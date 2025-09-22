Groundwater Management Market Size Forecast to USD 59.0 Billion by 2035, Growing at 4.7% CAGR from 2025–2035 - TMR

Groundwater Management Market

Global Groundwater Management Market to Reach USD 59.0 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 4.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2035 Driven by Water Scarcity & Regulations

Groundwater Management Market Size Expected to Cross USD 59.0 Billion by 2035 with Rising Adoption of Digital Monitoring & Sustainable Water Solutions” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global groundwater management market is poised for steady growth as water scarcity, aquifer depletion, and tightening environmental regulations reshape priorities for municipalities, industries, and agricultural users. In 2024, the market was valued at US$ 35.6 Bn, underscoring the growing importance of sustainable water use.With increasing adoption of digital monitoring solutions, predictive analytics, and managed aquifer recharge projects, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2035, reaching approximately US$ 59.0 Bn by 2035. Analysts' Viewpoint on the Groundwater Management MarketAnalysts emphasize that the groundwater management sector is transitioning from reactive, manual monitoring to digitally enabled, data-driven systems. As aquifers face mounting stress from agriculture, industry, and urban water demand, regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter monitoring and reporting requirements.Companies such as Xylem, In-Situ, and OTT HydroMet are advancing the market by integrating IoT-enabled sensors, cloud-based platforms, and predictive modeling into groundwater monitoring. At the same time, water services giants like Veolia and Schlumberger are investing in aquifer recharge, remediation, and PFAS treatment technologies.Going forward, groundwater management will not only serve compliance and risk management but also become a critical ESG strategy for businesses and municipalities seeking resilience and sustainability. At the same time, water services giants like Veolia and Schlumberger are investing in aquifer recharge, remediation, and PFAS treatment technologies.Going forward, groundwater management will not only serve compliance and risk management but also become a critical ESG strategy for businesses and municipalities seeking resilience and sustainability.Groundwater Management Market OverviewGroundwater management involves a suite of technologies and services designed to monitor, protect, and restore underground water resources. Core activities include:• Aquifer Monitoring – measuring groundwater levels, recharge rates, and extraction volumes.• Water Quality Analysis – tracking contamination risks and salinity changes.• Digital Monitoring – deploying IoT sensors, data loggers, and SCADA systems for real-time visibility.• Predictive Modelling – using AI/ML to forecast aquifer stress and guide remediation strategies.• Aquifer Recharge & Remediation – projects designed to replenish reserves and improve long-term water security.Applications span agriculture, municipalities, industry, and environmental conservation, reflecting the growing need to manage water sustainably across all sectors.Key Growth Drivers1. Rising Water Stress and Regulatory Mandateso Increasing aquifer depletion is driving governments and utilities to adopt stricter monitoring frameworks.o Policies in North America, Europe, and Asia mandate real-time reporting and sustainable use plans.2. Technological Advancements and Digitalizationo Expansion of IoT, AI, and cloud-based platforms enables predictive water management.o Data-driven insights support proactive decision-making and ESG commitments.3. ESG Integration and Risk Managemento Companies and municipalities are embedding groundwater management into ESG strategies to ensure business continuity and regulatory compliance.Market SegmentationBy Service• Groundwater Monitoring• Groundwater Recharge• Groundwater Modelling & Prediction• Groundwater Protection• Groundwater Project Evaluation• Groundwater Discharge• Water Resource Management• OthersBy Technique• Conjunctive Use• Artificial Groundwater Recharge• Interbasin Transfer• Indirect Recharge• Control Well Fields• OthersBy End-use• Government & Municipalities• Agriculture• Mining• Oil & Gas• Construction• Manufacturing• Residential• OthersRegional Insights• North America (32.6% market share in 2024)o Driven by rigorous U.S. regulations requiring continuous monitoring and reporting.o Strong adoption of IoT devices, predictive analytics, and SCADA systems.• Europeo Emphasis on sustainability and groundwater protection, with Germany, France, and The Netherlands leading investments in recharge and contamination prevention.• Asia-Pacifico Rising water stress and urbanization drive large-scale adoption of monitoring solutions. Government initiatives increasingly mandate systematic aquifer management.Key Players in the Groundwater Management Market• Xylem Inc.• Tetra Tech, Inc.• SUEZ• OTT HydroMet• In-Situ Inc.• Veolia• Schlumberger• Kurita Water Industries• DHI GroupThese players compete on technology integration, project execution, and sustainability credentials. Market Developments• 2023 – Xylem Inc. partnered with Evoqua to enhance PFAS removal technologies, expanding its groundwater treatment portfolio.• 2025 – SUEZ began upgrading its Ternay drinking water plant with CarbazurSimplex technology, enabling continuous carbon regeneration for PFAS treatment.Such advancements highlight the industry's growing focus on emerging contaminants, efficiency, and sustainable groundwater use. Expansion of real-time IoT monitoring and AI-based aquifer modeling.2. Growth in PFAS and contaminant treatment solutions.3. Integration of groundwater projects with smart water infrastructure.4. Increasing role of managed aquifer recharge (MAR) to secure long-term supply.5. 