MEDIA ADVISORY: San Jose Mayor Mahan, Councilman Mulcahy to Join Ribbon Cutting at Trudys Grand Opening Gala Sept. 26

The elegant entryway at Trudys Brides and Special Occasions new location in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. The exterior of Trudys Brides and Special Occasions’ new location and store in San Jose, featuring the TRUDYS sign on the building at the store's entrance at 1615 Meridian Avenue, San Jose, CA. A luxurious showroom space at Trudys, highlighted by crystal chandeliers, plush seating, and mirrored fitting areas where brides say yes to the dress.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Councilmember Michael Mulcahy will join Trudys Brides and Special Occasions for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Grand Opening Gala on Friday, Sept. 26, celebrating the new Willow Glen flagship bridal salon. The evening also features a VIP reception, a panel discussion on the evolution of women in business with owners Steven and Rebekah Blechman and Terri Eagle, author of “The Champagne CEO,” a book signing, and a gala celebration.

The media and public are invited to attend this free first-look event and celebration. The public is encouraged to RSVP.

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PDT

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – VIP reception, panel discussion, book signing

6 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony (primary photo opportunity)

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Gala celebration and Best Trudys Dress Awards

WHERE:

Trudys Brides (New Willow Glen Store)

1615 Meridian Ave., San Jose, CA 95125

WHY:

A 51-year-old multigenerational family business celebrates the opening of its new 13,300 sq. ft. location in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood, featuring expanded fitting areas, in-store designer boutiques, and flexible event space for fashion shows and other special events.

VISUALS/PHOTO OPS:

- Red-carpet arrivals

- Ribbon cutting with elected officials and Trudys owners, plus celebratory toast

- Panel discussion and book signing with author Terri Eagle

- Gala atmosphere and first look at the new flagship bridal salon

MEDIA LOGISTICS:

Complimentary valet parking is available, along with free parking in the front and rear parking lots, as well as neighborhood street parking.

Media check-in begins at 4:45 p.m.

CONTACTS:

Steven Blechman

1-408-377-1987

Miiko Mentz

1-408-256-0011

# # #

Trudys Brides Grand Opening Gala in San Jose Sept. 26, 5-8 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.