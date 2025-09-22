Party Supplies Industry Expected to Hit USD 39.2 Billion by 2035 Amid Growing Demand for Themed Products

Party Supplies Market

The global party supplies industry is projected to reach at US$ 39.2 Bn by the end of 2035” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Party Supplies Market was valued at approximately USD 15.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 39.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by rising social celebrations, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing demand for personalized and themed party supplies. E-commerce expansion has made party products more accessible, while sustainability trends are encouraging eco-friendly options such as biodegradable tableware and reusable decorations. Key product segments fueling the market include balloons, tableware, décor, party favors, and themed supplies.The Party Supplies Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising social celebrations, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing demand for personalized and themed party products. The expansion of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of party supplies, while sustainability trends are encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly options such as biodegradable tableware and reusable decorations. Key Players:• AGC, LLC (American Greetings Corporation)• ArtisanoDesigns• Disney• Dixie (Georgia-Pacific)• Hallmark Licensing, LLC• Lowe's (Chinet)• Meredith Corporation (Martha Stewart)• Party City• Unique Industries, Inc.• Wilton Brands LLC• The Michaels Companies, Inc.Market DynamicsDrivers of GrowthRise in Social Celebrations: Personal and social events such as birthdays, weddings, baby showers, and corporate gatherings have grown in number and scale. This trend has fueled demand for diverse party supplies, including décor, tableware, and themed accessories. Consumers are increasingly looking to create memorable experiences, making party supplies an essential component of event planning. Consumers are increasingly looking to create memorable experiences, making party supplies an essential component of event planning.Influence of Social Media: Platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have popularized visually appealing party setups. These platforms have encouraged consumers to invest in high-quality party supplies and themed decorations, contributing significantly to market growth.E-commerce Expansion: Online shopping has become a major driver for the market. E-commerce platforms provide convenience, a wide range of products, and delivery services, making it easier for consumers to access party supplies of all types. This trend has also enabled smaller businesses and local suppliers to reach a broader audience.Personalization Trends: Increasingly, consumers seek personalized party supplies to reflect individual tastes and themes. Customizable items such as banners, invitations, tableware, and party favors are gaining popularity as they allow hosts to add a personal touch to celebrations.Sustainability Concerns: There is a rising preference for eco-friendly party supplies, including biodegradable plates, cups, cutlery, and reusable decorations. This aligns with the broader global sustainability movement, pushing manufacturers to innovate and provide environmentally conscious options.ChallengesDespite the robust growth, the market faces certain challenges:Supply Chain Disruptions: Logistics delays, raw material shortages, and specific product scarcity—such as helium for balloons—can hinder the availability of essential party supplies.Economic Factors: Consumer spending on non-essential items like party supplies can be impacted by economic uncertainty and fluctuations in disposable incomes.Intense Competition: Both traditional retailers and online marketplaces compete for market share. The dominance of e-commerce giants has put pressure on brick-and-mortar stores, requiring them to adapt to changing shopping behaviors.Regional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America holds a significant share of the global market. The United States and Canada have seen a rise in DIY party planning, with consumers seeking unique and creative decorations. Retailers are expanding their party supply offerings to cater to this trend.EuropeEurope's market is strongly influenced by cultural traditions and festivals. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and the UK host numerous social events, increasing the demand for party supplies. Trends in event décor and themed celebrations are shaping consumer preferences across the region.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid market growth due to rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class. Social gatherings, weddings, and festivals are becoming more elaborate in countries like China, India, and Japan, boosting the demand for various party products.Latin AmericaIn Latin America, cultural festivities and a growing interest in organized events are driving market expansion. Countries like Brazil and Mexico are contributing significantly to market growth, with consumers investing in themed party decorations and tableware.Middle East and AfricaAlthough relatively smaller compared to other regions, the Middle East and Africa are seeing an increase in party supply demand. Cultural and religious celebrations, corporate events, and social gatherings are fueling gradual market growth.Future OutlookThe party supplies market is expected to maintain steady growth, fueled by increasing consumer focus on personalization, themed celebrations, and e-commerce accessibility. Demand for high-quality and eco-friendly products is likely to increase, pushing companies to innovate in product design and material usage.Manufacturers and retailers must navigate challenges such as supply chain constraints, economic fluctuations, and changing consumer preferences. Those who can offer unique, customizable, and sustainable products are likely to thrive in the competitive market landscape.In summary, the global party supplies market presents significant growth opportunities. With the rise of social celebrations, evolving consumer trends, and the expansion of digital sales channels, businesses positioned to meet these demands are set to benefit from a promising market trajectory. 