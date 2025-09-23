Cargo Inspection Global Market Report 2025 | Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Cargo Inspection Global Market Report 2025

Cargo Inspection Global Market Report 2025

How Much Is The Cargo Inspection Market Worth?

The steady increase in the market size of cargo inspection over the years is expected to continue, with projections seeing it rise from $2.91 billion in 2024 to $3 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth witnessed in the past is largely due to the expansion of global trade, strict regulatory standards, an increase in cross-border terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal trade worries, and trade facilitation agreements.

Anticipated stable expansion is expected in the cargo inspection market in the upcoming years. It's predicted to escalate to $3.6 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The surge during this forecast period can be linked to persistent worldwide security concerns, the growth of e-commerce logistics, emphasis on measures to combat counterfeiting, and the broadening of air cargo transportation. Significant trends projected for this forecast period consist of enhancements in sensor technologies, incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), assimilation of blockchain in supply chains, cooperation between inspection agencies, and the implementation of a multi-modal inspection system.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cargo Inspection Market?

The international trade's growth is anticipated to drive the expansion of the cargo inspection market. International commerce involves the transaction of goods and services among businesses across different countries. Cargo inspection plays a crucial role in international trade by helping the authorities evaluate if the contents of a shipment comply with the various conditions stated in the sales agreement. The World Trade Organization, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, projected in April 2024 that global merchandise trade would rise by 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025. Among all the regions, Africa's exports are predicted to experience the most rapid growth in 2024 at 5.3%. Consequently, the escalation in worldwide trade is fueling the development of the cargo inspection market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cargo Inspection Market?

Major players in the Cargo Inspection include:

• SGS Group

• Bureau Veritas SA

• Intertek Group PLC

• ALS Limited

• Cotecna Inspection SA

• Peterson and Control Union BV

• Swiss Approval International GmbH

• AIM Control Inspection Group of Companies

• Cargo Inspections International Limited

• Alex Stewart International Private Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cargo Inspection Sector?

The emergence of product innovation is a prominent trend gaining traction in the cargo inspection industry. The predominant firms in this market are concentrating efforts on creating innovative services to maintain their competitive stance. An illustrative example of this is the launch of a remote container inspection service by the National Cargo Bureau, a US container inspection firm, in March 2022. This service, supported by a web-based container inspection database and access portal, allows clients to virtually oversee and inspect their container transport units using NCB's surveyor staff. All media files and client information are instantly uploaded to the mobile platform through this system.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cargo Inspection Market Share?

The cargo inspectionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Marine, Air, Road

2) By Component: Software, Hardware, Service

3) By Industry: Mining Industry, Oil And Gas Industry, Agriculture Industry, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Marine: Container Inspection, Vessel Inspection, Port Security Inspections

2) By Air: Baggage Inspection, Cargo Hold Inspection, Air Freight Inspection

3) By Road: Truck And Trailer Inspections, Checkpoint Inspections, Customs Inspections

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cargo Inspection Market?

In 2024, North America led the trade in the cargo inspection market. The region foreseen to experience the most prompt growth in the upcoming years is Asia-Pacific. The cargo inspection market report includes domains such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

