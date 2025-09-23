Advanced Materials Market to Expand at a 7.9% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $123.52 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Advanced Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Advanced Materials Market Worth?

In recent times, the size of the advanced materials market has consistently expanded. The market, which is predicted to surge from $87.15 billion in 2024 to $91.27 billion in 2025, will do so at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The notable growth in the historical period is a result of factors such as enhanced demand from the aerospace industry, increased utilization in the automotive sector, growth in the electronics and electrical industry, a rising emphasis on renewable energy, and breakthroughs in medical devices.

Anticipated to see robust expansion in the coming years, the advanced materials market is projected to surge to a value of $123.52 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Influences contributing to the growth during the forecast period include an increased focus on sustainability, swift growth of 5G technology, augmentation in infrastructure investment, a boost in electric vehicle (EV) production, and the envision of smart cities. Major trends, anticipated to prevail in the forecast timeline, encompass 3D printing and additive manufacturing, materials for energy storage, graphene and carbon nanotubes, advanced coatings, and incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Factors Driving The Advanced Materials Market?

The surge in automotive manufacturing is set to bolster the expansion of the advanced materials market. The term automotive production pertains to the fabrication of vehicles, such as cars, trucks, motorcycles, among others. A variety of advanced materials are harnessed in this process to boost performance, increase safety measures, optimize efficiency, and promote sustainability in vehicles. This includes cutting-edge high-strength steels, aluminum alloys, and carbon fibre composites in order to augment and lighten the performance of vehicles. For instance, as per the data revealed by the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) in May 2023, approximately 85.4 million motor vehicles were manufactured globally in 2022, marking a 5.7% increase relative to the figures in 2021. Consequently, the rise in automotive production propels the growth of the advanced materials market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Advanced Materials Market?

Major players in the Advanced Materials include:

• Toyota Group

• Pfizer Inc.

• BASF SE

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Volkswagen Group

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• Hanwha Group

• Novartis

• Aluminum Corporation of China

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Advanced Materials Sector?

In the advanced materials market, product innovation is emerging as a significant trend. To retain their market position, major firms in this industry are focusing on the development of innovative products. For instance, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), an energy and solutions business based in Malaysia, introduced Proshield+ in April 2023. It is their premier technology for corrosion protection built on advanced materials. Proshield+ is a paint additive crafted from graphene, an extremely high barrier substance. Comprised of a single layer of carbon atoms organized in a hexagonal lattice, graphene is a two-dimensional material. Known as one of the lightest, strongest materials with several unique qualities including high electrical and thermal conductivity, graphene is truly extraordinary. Proshield+ operates by creating a complicated route in the coating, preventing corrosive elements from accessing the steel surface.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Advanced Materials Market Share?

The advanced materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polymers, Metals And Alloys, Glasses, Composites, Ceramics

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

3) By Application: Medical Devices, Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial, Power, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Polymers: Thermoplastics, Thermosetting Plastics, Biopolymers

2) By Metals And Alloys: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Specialty Metals

3) By Glasses: Specialty Glasses, Glass-Ceramics, Photonic Glasses

4) By Composites: Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs), Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)

5) By Ceramics: Traditional Ceramics, Advanced Ceramics

What Are The Regional Trends In The Advanced Materials Market?

In 2024, North America topped the chart as the biggest player in the advanced materials market. The market report touches on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with North America leading in projected growth.

